Save £91 on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

Read our test results to see if the discount makes it a great bargain
Tink Blauth-Muszkowski

Last week, our test results revealed the best multi cookers 2023 for frying, roasting, versatility and energy efficiency. 

One of these, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK, is on sale, with £91 off its typical £250 price - find out how it did in our tests.

Is the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker worth it?

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK

If your love for cooking is as burnt out as your last attempt at roasting a chicken, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker could be a good option to consider. 

We liked its easy-to-use settings and the range of cooking options - from steaming to frying and grilling to slow-cooking. Weighing 7.2kg, it comes with a recipe book to help you get started on meal ideas and cooking techniques.

But how does it handle a Sunday roast? You can log in or become a Which? member to read our full Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK review.

How much does it cost and where can I buy one? 

At the time of writing, the cheapest price we've found is £159 at Amazon and Very - 36% off its typical £249.99 price. 

It's also available for £200 from Ninja (£50 discount). 

Compare prices from major online retailers below:

With multi cookers, we find it may be worth paying more for a better-quality appliance. With £91 off the typical price, this offer is particularly attractive and puts the cooker temporarily in the mid-price range. If you're after a multi cooker, it may be worth snapping up this deal while it lasts.

Looking for something simpler? See our test results on the best air fryers.

