Save £91 on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

Last week, our test results revealed the best multi cookers 2023 for frying, roasting, versatility and energy efficiency.

One of these, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK, is on sale, with £91 off its typical £250 price - find out how it did in our tests.

Is the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker worth it?

If your love for cooking is as burnt out as your last attempt at roasting a chicken, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker could be a good option to consider.

We liked its easy-to-use settings and the range of cooking options - from steaming to frying and grilling to slow-cooking. Weighing 7.2kg, it comes with a recipe book to help you get started on meal ideas and cooking techniques.

But how does it handle a Sunday roast?

How much does it cost and where can I buy one?

At the time of writing, the cheapest price we've found is £159 at Amazon and Very - 36% off its typical £249.99 price.

It's also available for £200 from Ninja (£50 discount).

Compare prices from major online retailers below:

With multi cookers, we find it may be worth paying more for a better-quality appliance. With £91 off the typical price, this offer is particularly attractive and puts the cooker temporarily in the mid-price range. If you're after a multi cooker, it may be worth snapping up this deal while it lasts.

