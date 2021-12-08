Scam DVLA texts and emails target motorists

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is warning motorists to watch out for scam emails and texts.

Scammers impersonating the DVLA have been targeting motorists in recent weeks with attempts to gather personal and financial details from them.

The DVLA has also issued warnings over rip-off third-party websites charging hefty fees for processing DVLA applications. These dodgy services can be tricky to avoid, often appearing high up in search results on Google and Bing.

In the past 12 months, the DVLA has reported that it's also received over 800 reports of unofficial rip-off services offering driving licence renewal services to over-70s , which can in fact be done for free on the DVLA's official Gov.uk website.

How to avoid a DVLA scam

The DVLA says it never asks for a reply to emails or text messages.

Even if the text or email appears to be from the DVLA, if you're asked for payment details or to log in to your account, it's a scam.

When applying for a DVLA service, check the website address and make sure you only use a ' Gov.uk ' website.

Reporting a scam

Suspicious emails can be reported by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

A text that you suspect could be a scam can be forwarded to 7726 - a free scam text reporting service.

If you've clicked a link within an email or text that you suspect is a scam, don't share any personal or financial details on these websites. If you've already shared bank details or card information, contact your bank immediately.