9 things you need to know if you're at risk of redundancy

With the cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and the Bank of England forecasting a recession later this year, you may be worried about your job.

Households cutting back on spending will lead to lower revenues for some businesses. As these firms then try to save money, they may keep wages low, or even cut jobs – and, unlike in the short recession we saw in 2020, there's no government furlough scheme to fall back on.

The Bank of England forecasts that unemployment could rise above the current level of 3.8% from mid-2023, and could rise to 6.25% towards the end of 2025.

However, the Bank also notes that many employers are still intending to hire staff this year.

Here, Which?, with the help of Which? Legal, explains the key things you need to know if you're at risk of being made redundant.

Which? Legal can offer its members personal advice on redundancy. Visit Which? Legal to find out more.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

1. Being 'at risk' doesn't necessarily mean you'll be made redundant

Redundancy is one of the few legitimate reasons why an employer can terminate someone's employment, but before this happens they should notify you that you're 'at risk' of redundancy.

However, being told you're at risk doesn't necessarily mean that you will be made redundant. In some cases, your employer may decide to keep you in your existing role, or try to redeploy you somewhere else.

You do have the right to refuse an offer of alternative employment. However, if you unreasonably refuse an offer of suitable alternative employment, it could mean you miss out on your statutory redundancy pay.

2. Your employer must follow a set of procedures under UK law

If your employer doesn't follow the procedures required by employment law and you have worked there for more than two years, your dismissal could be deemed unfair.

For example, if your employer is reducing staff numbers in a particular role within the business, they must:

Identify a suitable pool of people to select from

Use fair selection criteria to decide who from the pool will be made redundant

Consult with each employee meaningfully about any possible alternatives to redundancy

Consult with trade unions/staff representatives if more than 20 redundancies are proposed within a period of 90 days.

Failure to comply with the law means a claim can be made, and may result in an employment tribunal finding the dismissal to be unfair. If the tribunal agrees that the dismissal is unfair, compensation may be awarded. If you are dismissed and have the requisite two years' service, you will have three months less one day from the date your employment ends in which to issue a claim. Prior to issuing a claim you need to contact the conciliation service ACAS to commence Early Conciliation .

Find out more: what to do when you're facing redundancy

3. You can't be made redundant in certain situations

The following is a list of some of the reasons why any selection for redundancy will automatically be deemed unfair:

Pregnancy

Being on maternity, paternity or parental leave

On the grounds of a protected characteristic, including your sex, race, sexual orientation, any disability, gender reassignment, religion or belief

For whistle-blowing

For making a flexible working request

Your role as a representative for, or your membership of, a trade union

Working part time or on a fixed-term contract

Your work as an employee representative

Being a pension trustee

Reasons relating to your rights to minimum pay and working hours, including annual leave.

Your employer must give you a full explanation of why you have been selected for redundancy – and it must not include any of the reasons above or any other reasons that are deemed unfair.

Seek advice to find out whether your selection for redundancy could fall under an automatically unfair reason (the above list is not exhaustive), and if so, what action you can take.

4. You'll usually get a notice period

The length of the notice period can vary depending on what's in your contract and how long you've been with the company.

Statutory minimum notice periods in England, Wales and Scotland are:

At least one week if you've been with the company for between one month and two years

For those employed for between two and 12 years, a week for each year of employment

If employed for 12 years or over, 12 weeks.

In some cases your employer may give you a longer notice period, regardless of how long you've worked for it.

If the company is unable to keep you on for your notice period (for example, if it's going out of business), you're still entitled to compensation for your notice period.

You may be offered payment in lieu of notice. This means your employer asks you to leave the firm earlier, but still pays your basic salary for your notice period. Unless your contract says otherwise, it's unlikely you will be entitled to the monetary equivalent of any entitlements/benefits you would have received had you worked your notice period, for example pension contributions.

5. You're entitled to a redundancy package

Redundancy pay can depend on several factors, including what your contract says and what you agree to in your consultation.

Everyone who has been with the business for two or more years is usually entitled to statutory redundancy, which is worked out based on how long you've worked at the organisation (up to a maximum of 20 years' service), and your age.

Age Redundancy pay per full year's work Up to 22 Half a week's pay 22-40 One week's pay 41 and older 1.5 weeks' pay

In this situation, if you are made redundant (in England, Scotland and Wales) on or after 6 April 2022, you will have weekly pay capped at £571. The maximum amount of statutory redundancy pay is capped at £17,130.

If you were made redundant before April the rates were lower. You can use the government calculator to work out your redundancy pay.

In some instances – for example, if you refuse suitable alternative work without a valid reason – you won't be eligible for statutory redundancy pay.

It's worth noting that statutory redundancy pay tends to be a minimum and some employers may offer more, so make sure you discuss redundancy pay during your consultation.

Whether you're offered more money or not, you're still entitled to any holiday pay, commission and bonuses you are owed. These types of payments will be subject to tax.

You can use our income tax calculator for 2022-23 to work out how much tax you'll pay on your total income.

Find out more: how to calculate redundancy pay

6. You'll receive your redundancy pay in the same way you receive your salary

Your employer should pay your redundancy on the date that you leave the company, or your next normal pay date. It will usually be paid into your bank account.

Your employer should also provide you with a written document explaining how your redundancy payment was calculated.

If your employer doesn't pay you, or doesn't pay you in the way that it should, you can write to request payment.

If this doesn't work, you have three months less one day from the date you should have received any outstanding salary, commission, bonuses or holiday pay, in which to issue a claim in the Employment Tribunal. Generally speaking, you have six months in which to issue a claim for an outstanding statutory redundancy payment, although it's best to start proceedings as soon as possible.

Before issuing a claim, you first need to go through ACAS Early Conciliation . It will see if your employer will resolve the dispute without going to a tribunal. You need to start Early Conciliation within the three months less one day deadline to issue a claim.

If your employer is insolvent and hasn't paid you what you're owed, you can also claim from the National Insurance Fund by using the claim for redundancy and monies owed service.

7. The government's jobs site could help

The government launched the Job Help site in 2020 for jobseekers across the UK, which currently lists over 210,000 roles.

It also offers tips , including which sectors are recruiting, how best to use your transferable skills and how to secure a new role.

8. Jobseekers will be offered coaching and advice

The government's Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) programme is for people who have been out of work and claiming either Universal Credit or New Style Jobseeker's Allowance for at least 13 weeks.

Your Jobcentre Plus work coach can explain how support from the JETS programme can help you get back to work. This might include specialist advice on how you can move into growing sectors, advice on building your CV and interview coaching. If your work coach agrees that JETS is right for you, they will refer you to the JETS programme.

JETS will provide light-touch, personalised employment support for up to six months, which could give you the boost you need to return to employment.

For more information, you can contact Jobcentre Plus on 0800 169 0310.

9. You might be able to claim benefits while you're not working

If you're made redundant and your income falls as a result, you may be able to claim benefits while you look for another job – but the kind of help you'll qualify for, and how much you'll get, will depend on your circumstances.

New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance : This is for those under state pension age, who are unemployed or working less than 16 hours a week on average, and have made enough National Insurance contributions to qualify – usually over the previous two to three years. What you get isn't affected by your savings or your partner’s income.

New Style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) : This is for those under state pension age, who have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work, and have made enough NI contributions to qualify, usually over the last two to three years. Your savings and partner’s income will not affect how much you get.

Universal Credit: For those who are under state pension age, who are out of work or on a low income. Your savings and partner's income will affect how much you get – as will other circumstances, such as whether you have any dependants, or need help with housing payments.

Pension Credit: This is for those with low incomes, where either you, or you and your partner have reached state pension age. How much you get will depend on your circumstances - you can find out more in our guide to pension credit .

Find out more: Universal Credit explained

Get help with the rising cost of living

We know households are struggling with rising costs right now.

Which? is dedicated to offering tips and advice on how to cut the cost of your household bills and other essentials, and make the most of your money.

See our wide range of free advice to help you through the cost of living crisis.

This story was originally published on 21 June 2020 and has since been updated. The last update was on 8 September 2022.