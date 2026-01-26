'Should I buy Whitbread shares to get a free breakfast?'

As someone who travels up and down the country a fair bit for work, I’ve discovered that if I hold 64 or more Whitbread shares, I’m entitled to a free breakfast with Premier Inn for each morning I stay in one.

I have a Vanguard self-invested personal pension (Sipp), but can’t seem to buy shares though this account. How do I go about buying them?

A Which? Money reader

'Make sure this tasty perk doesn't backfire'

Michael Tomlinson, Which? money expert, says…

Vanguard is a Which? recommended provider of Sipps, thanks to its high ratings from customers and low fees. However, it only offers its own funds, not individual shares.

A simple alternative would be to open a stocks and shares Isa with another provider. We've reviewed the best stocks and shares Isas, but if you’ll only use it for holding Whitbread shares, a fee-free and no-frills option could suffice.

Although Freetrade got underwhelming scores in our customer satisfaction survey in January 2025, you could use it to buy and hold the shares in a stocks and shares Isa without fees.

Whitbread’s share price has been volatile, which could catch you out

Given Whitbread’s share prices at the time of writing (£27.78 per share), you’d need to spend £1,778 to qualify for the free breakfast, so it’s no small investment.

Over the past five years, Whitbread’s share price has been volatile, which could catch you out if you needed to sell the shares in a rush during a share price dip.

Having separate emergency savings means you’d be able to choose a good moment to sell your shares, if you needed to.

Find out more: How to buy shares

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more:

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.