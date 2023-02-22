Should you buy the new cordless Henry Quick vacuum cleaner?

The Henry Quick is Numatic’s latest cordless vac. While this isn’t Numatic's first cordless model – we’ve previously reviewed the cordless Henry – it’s the brand's first cordless handstick vacuum cleaner.

The traditional Henry vacuums are often described as awkward to manouvre and tricky to use when vacuuming stairs or uneven surfaces around your home. But the light and agile Henry Quick could be the solution to this problem.

Keep reading to find out more about its features, how powerful it is, and how it compares with the corded Henry and other cordless vacs on the market.

Corded Henry vs cordless Henry Quick: What's the difference?

Henry is a corded cylinder vacuum whereas Henry Quick is a cordless handstick vacuum. This means it isn't limited by a cord, but it does have a limited battery life.

The corded Henry has a large 6-litre dust capacity, which seems enormous compared with Henry Quick's 1-litre capacity, but this is still decent for a handstick vacuum.

Much like the rest of the Numatic family, Henry Quick remains bagged, but it comes with special pods instead of the usual felt filter bag. You'll need to replace them regularly, which means extra cost, but 26 pods are included when you buy a Henry Quick. This should be enough for about a year's supply.

Compare other differences between corded Henry and Henry Quick in the table below.

Specification Henry Henry Quick Price £160 £299 Type Bagged cylinder Bagged handstick Weight 7.5kg 3.2kg Dust capacity 6 litres 1 litres Charging time n/a 2hr 30min Maximum run time n/a 1hr 10min

Henry Quick: standout features

Henry Quick comes with several handy features and, although some are fairly standard when it comes to cordless vacuums, this is the first time we've seen them on a Numatic vac.

Quick emptying pods

A unique feature of Henry Quick is the quick-emptying system. Most handstick cordless vacuums have a bagless dust container and, although many of them are fully removable and washable, the emptying process can be fairly messy.

Bagged vacuums like the Henry Quick are a good alternative, especially if you suffer from dust-related allergies, but they're much less common.

To eject the pod from the container, simply engage the release button and drop it straight into the bin. The dust and dirt remains securely trapped inside the pod, which also acts as a filter.

Henry Quick comes with 26 pods made from 65% recycled materials.

Handheld mode

This certainly isn't unique – in fact, it's a common feature of cordless vacuum cleaners, but Henry Quick is Numatic's only vacuum with a removable handheld vac option.

This allows for more versatility during cleaning, meaning you won't have to lug the entire appliance up and down the stairs if you're doing a spot clean, or worry about hose extensions if you're looking to vacuum the tops of bookshelves or ceilings.

LED lights

LED lights are another standard feature of mid-range and premium cordless vacuums; Henry Quick has them embedded at the base of the floor nozzle.

These lights illuminate surfaces and help you to discover dust and dirt that's otherwise easy to miss.

Is Henry Quick as powerful as corded Henry?

The quick and straightforward answer is no. Powered by a 25.5V lithium-ion battery, Henry Quick isn't as powerful as corded Henry, which runs at 230V mains voltage.

But that doesn't necessarily make for inferior cleaning performance. There are plenty of cordless vacuums that ace our cleaning tests and score much higher than some corded vacuum cleaners, regardless of their power.

To see how Henry Quick fared in our rigorous tests and how its cleaning performance compares with corded Henry and other cordless vacs, take a look at the Henry Quick review and the corded Henry review on our website.

If you prefer corded over cordless, find out more about Numatic's flagship vacuum cleaner and if it's worth buying a Henry Hoover.

How does Henry Quick compare with rivals?

Price - If you're shopping for a cordless vacuum cleaner, you can expect to spend anywhere between £50 and £800. So at £299 Henry Quick falls somewhere in the middle for cordless vacs.

Type - There are three main types of cordless vacuums. Cylinders are the least common cordless vac as they're usually on the larger and bulkier side, but they also have a huge dust capacity. Uprights also tend to be bulkier than stick models and often come with a detachable canister for added flexibility. Handstick vacuums are the most common type of cordless vacuum and are usually more lightweight, but have a smaller dust capacity than other types. Henry Quick falls in the latter category.

Dust capacity - The average dust capacity of a cordless vacuum is around 0.7 litres. Henry Quick is just above the average with a 1-litre pod capacity. It's also bagged and comes with replaceable dust pods, unlike most cordless vacuums, which are bagless and sometimes have a fully removable and washable dustbin.

Weight - At 3.2kg, Henry Quick is about average weight for a cordless vacuum cleaner. We've reviewed some that weigh less than 2kg and some much heavier models that weigh more than 4kg.

Features - From LED lights on the floorhead, flexible cleaning tubes, battery life indicators and even dust sensors, cordless vacuums can come with an array of additional features. They're useful most of the time but they're also known to drive up the price. Henry Quick comes with some of these, such as the LED lights and the removable handheld vacuum. If you'd like to find out how these features affect using this vacuum, you'll have to read our full Henry Quick review.

Where to buy Henry Quick

Due to Henry’s popularity, the cordless Henry Quick vacuum cleaner is available to buy from most well-known retailers. Some also stock Henry's sister vacuum, Hetty Quick, which has the same features but comes in a pink colour and you can also opt for a graphite colour Henry Quick that doesn't have the signature smiley face.

Before making your decision to buy, make sure you check the retailer’s return policy, as well as their customer feedback and reviews.

Here are some popular retailers who stock Henry Quick and other Numatic vacuum cleaners:

MyHenry - linked to the Numatic website, Henry Quick and the family are available to purchase from the brand’s official store.

- linked to the Numatic website, Henry Quick and the family are available to purchase from the brand’s official store. Amazon - sells most of the Numatic family products.

- sells most of the Numatic family products. Argos - stocks Henry Quick and multiple variations of Henry vacuum cleaners.

- stocks Henry Quick and multiple variations of Henry vacuum cleaners. eBay - offers a variety of new and secondhand Numatic products.

- offers a variety of new and secondhand Numatic products. Currys - stocks a large variety of Numatic family products, including the flagship vacuum cleaner and Henry Quick.

- stocks a large variety of Numatic family products, including the flagship vacuum cleaner and Henry Quick. Very - stocks a number of different Numatic products and ranges, including Henry and Hetty Quick.

Find out how our rigorous tests uncover the leaders in dust-busting, in our guide to how we test cordless vacuum cleaners.