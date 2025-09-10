By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Should you fix your savings for five or more years?

As one-year rates plunge, we weigh up the pros and cons of locking-in for longer
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has cut rates on its one-year savings bonds just two months after raising them. But the government-backed provider isn't the only one reducing returns. 

Average interest on one-year accounts fell for the second month in a row and hit its lowest level in more than two years on 1 September. With rates expected to keep slipping – and five-year deals now beating shorter fixes – is it time to lock in for longer?

Here, Which? explains how fixing can help you beat the savings slump and weighs up whether longer is always better.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

What's happening to fixed savings rates?

This time two years ago, NS&I's one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds offered returns of 6.2% AER – the best deal on the market for any fixed-term account. 

Since then, returns have plummeted. Savers opening the latest issue of these bonds  – launched on 2 September – will find the rate has dropped to just 4.04% AER. 

Average interest has also been slipping across the market since the savings boom of 2023. Moneyfacts data shows how one-year and longer-term fixed bonds have declined over the past two years. 

One-year fixes have taken the biggest hit. The average rate dropped to 3.96% AER on 1 September 2025, down from 3.99% in August, and well below the peak of 5.42% in October 2023.

Longer-term bonds (lasting more than a year) held steady between August and September – edging up from 3.88% to 3.89% AER – but they’ve also tumbled from a high of 5.12% in September 2023.

Is it worth fixing for longer?

Given the downward trend, many savers may be tempted to lock in before rates slide further. But how long should you fix for? 

The table shows the best rates on fixed-term savings accounts. Results are ordered by term:

One-year fixed rate
Chetwood Bank
4.5%£1,000InternetOn maturity
Two-year fixed rate
JN Bank
4.43%£100InternetYearly
Three-year fixed rate
JN Bank
4.45%£100InternetYearly
Four-year fixed rate
JN Bank
4.45%£100InternetYearly
Five-year fixed rate
JN Bank
4.52%£100InternetYearly

Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 9 September 2025.


Five-year bonds currently offer the best rates, with the top deal from JN Bank paying 4.52% AER. This marks a return to the usual rule of thumb that the longer you fix, the higher the rate – a trend that was reversed in recent years when shorter-term bonds often paid more.

The main advantage of fixing for several years is certainty: your savings are protected from further rate cuts for longer. 

Most providers stop at five-year terms, but Moneyfacts data shows a few banks now offer bonds lasting up to seven years.

Only four banks – Isbank, Shawbrook Bank, Bank of London and The Middle East, and UBL UK – currently have seven-year bonds. All pay below-average rates, with the best at 3.62% AER from Shawbrook.

Compare savings accounts

Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian Ltd

Compare and choose

3 reasons why fixing isn’t always best

Opening a fixed bond guarantees the same interest rate for the term, but it isn’t right for everyone. Here are the main drawbacks to consider before locking your money away.

No access

Once you’ve put money into a fixed account, most providers won’t let you touch it until the term ends. You usually can’t add to the balance either. While this helps remove the temptation to dip into savings, it also means you won’t have funds available in an emergency.

Some providers don’t allow early access at all, while others only do so in exceptional circumstances. In some cases, you can close the account or withdraw early in exchange for a loss of interest. Penalties typically range between 90 and 365 days. 

If you’ve only held the account for a year and face a 365-day penalty, your savings won’t have grown at all. It’s important to weigh up whether a new account could make up for this loss before the end of its term.

Tax on interest

If you have a large lump sum to invest, you could end up with a tax bill.

The personal savings allowance lets basic-rate taxpayers earn up to £1,000 a year in interest tax-free, while higher-rate taxpayers get £500. Additional-rate taxpayers have no allowance.

This means a basic-rate taxpayer opening the best seven-year fix at 3.62% AER would start paying income tax on interest with around £27,625. For higher-rate taxpayers, the tipping point falls to £13,813. 

Can't switch to a better deal

While rates are falling now, five to seven years is a long time. Think how much has changed in just the past few years. On 1 February 2021, the average one-year fix paid just 0.46% AER and longer-term bonds 0.68%.

Those who opened long-term fixed accounts before rates skyrocketed are still stuck with low returns and unable to switch to better deals. The same could happen if you tie in now and rates rise again.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.