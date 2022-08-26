Six pushchairs with buggy boards we love

Buggy boards, also known as ride-on boards or stroller platforms, are an ingenious invention that enables you to transport two children with one pushchair, without having to shell out for a double buggy or navigate one through crowded spaces.

Typically, buggy boards are a separately sold accessory that you attach to your pushchair, but some pushchairs have them cleverly integrated, which means you get the benefits with no extra cost or hassle.

Keep scrolling to see our selection of top pushchairs with integrated buggy boards as well as those that sell a compatible buggy board attachment, so you can see which setup works best for you.

Alternatively, head straight to our round-up of the best pushchairs to see the buggies that impressed the most in our rigorous tests.

What age are buggy boards for?

Most buggy boards are suitable for children aged two to five years old, and they can be a seat, a bench or a platform for your older child to stand on while your youngest sits in the pushchair.

Do buggy boards fit all pushchairs?

Most brands of pushchair offer their own buggy board. Some require additional adapters, whereas others can attach without the need for them.

There are also universal buggy boards designed to fit most pushchair models but it's important you read the small print and check whether it's compatible with your model of pushchair.

Pushchairs with integrated buggy boards

iCandy Lime - £755

This multi-functional pushchair from iCandy has a useful built-in ride-on platform for older children to stand on.

As with other integrated buggy boards, it means you avoid the hassle and expense of an additional attachment that can get in the way of your feet.

The Lime is suitable from birth when the seat is converted into a carrycot, and the seat unit is suitable for children from six months up to 25kg, which is around six years old.

The integrated ride-on platform for older siblings holds up to 20kg, so until your child reaches roughly five years old.

Read our iCandy Lime review to find out what other interesting design features caught our eye and whether our pushchair experts discovered anything surprising.

iCandy Orange 2021 pram - £999

The Lime isn't the only iCandy pushchair to incorporate a ride-on platform.

The iCandy Orange was first launched in 2017, updated in 2019 and again in 2021.

The ride-on platforms on the Lime and Orange look identical and they have the same weight limit, but the Orange is a convertible pushchair, so it can be adapted from a single into a double buggy by buying another seat unit or carrycot to accommodate two children of different ages or twins.

Take a look at our iCandy Orange review to see how easy it is to do this and how it fared on our specially designed obstacle course, which includes pavements, bumpy grass, sand and kerbs.

Cosatto Wow XL - £925

This convertible XL pushchair is designed to grow with your family. It can be converted from a single to a double so that two children can ride together, plus it's suitable from birth as it comes with a carrycot.

The seat is reversible, so your baby can face you or the world and both the seat and integrated ride-on platform can be used until your child weighs 25kg (around six years old).

It also comes with lots of extras including two soft toys that can be attached to the bumper bar and a rain cover.

Read our Cosatto Wow XL review to find out whether it is easy to use and if there is anything you should watch out for.

Pushchairs with buggy-board attachments

Bugaboo Fox 3 - £1,045

The Bugaboo Comfort Wheeled Board (£104.95) can attach to a range of Bugaboo pushchairs, including the Bugaboo Fox 3.

Some models require adapters to secure the wheeled board, but the Fox 3 doesn't.

If you're not sure whether your pushchair is compatible, check the Bugaboo website . You can also select your model before adding the wheeled board to your cart and if an adapter is needed they will automatically add the right one.

According to parents, the board is easy to attach and your child can sit on the bike saddle-style seat or stand if they'd prefer.

The Bugaboo Fox 3 and Comfort Wheeled Board aren't cheap, though. If you're tempted to invest, make sure to check out our Bugaboo Fox 3 Pram review to see if it's worth it.

Joolz Aer, £419

The Joolz Aer is a super lightweight (6.4kg) and compact stroller that's an ideal size for taking on your travels.

Adding the Joolz Aer Footboard (£94.95) means you can transform your stroller and bring your toddler along for the ride. No adapters are required but it's only compatible with the Aer.

The seat on the buggy board is detachable so your toddler can either sit or stand and it can fold up with the stroller into a compact package. If it's not being used and you'd prefer to take it off it can also be stowed away in the storage basket.

The main seat isn’t reversible though - it can only be used world-facing - so if eye contact with your littlest one is important to you, you might want to opt for a different stroller.

Read our Joolz Aer review to see how we rated it after putting it through our rigorous lab tests.

Uppababy Ridge, £819.99

The Uppababy Ridge is a three-wheeled, all-terrain pushchair suitable for use from six months to 22kg (usually around four or five years old).

It doesn't come with an integrated board but Uppababy sells the Piggyback buggy board (£119.99) accessory separately.

The board has a hefty 25kg weight limit, which means it can be used until your child reaches about five or six years old and when it's not in use it can be lifted out of the way without the need to detach it from the pushchair frame.

You can also fold the pushchair with the board still attached.

Read our Uppababy Ridge review to find out what features impressed us the most and how it handled different surfaces and obstacles.