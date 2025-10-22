8 small fridge freezers, plus models for tricky spaces

Too big? Too small? You can feel like Goldilocks trying to find a fridge freezer that’s just right, especially if you live in an older home or a studio flat.

Buying a new fridge freezer for a small or awkward space can be difficult because online sellers don’t always let you search for products by their dimensions. So it's worth knowing that you can filter our Which? fridge freezer reviews by height and width. The dimensions we list include hinges and are taken with the doors closed.

Here, we rounded up eight smaller-than-average fridge freezers - plus some models for tricky spaces.

For all the models we've tested, see our fridge freezer reviews.

What size is a standard fridge freezer?

Freestanding and American fridge freezers don't come in standard sizes. We've tested models as narrow as 48cm and as wide as 93cm, as short as 113cm and as tall as 206cm, and as shallow as 50cm and as deep as 81cm. You can see why it pays to measure your space carefully, especially if you're limited by walls, counters or low ceilings.

Integrated models are usually 55cm deep and fit a 60cm wide cabinet, so just the heights are different, but it's still important to check, as you'll need to ensure that your choice fits inside your cabinet.

For freestanding fridge freezers, you may also need to add several centimetres on each side and at the top for air to circulate – check the instruction manual or consult the manufacturer's website before you buy.

If you're not sure what type you need, our best fridge freezers page shares the pros and cons of freestanding, American and integrated fridge freezers.

Here are a few space-saving freestanding and American-style models we’ve tested. Which? members can log in to to see how they scored in our tough tests. Not a member yet? Sign up to Which? for instant access to all our reviews.

Small fridge freezers

Logik LE55CW23

Average price in the past six months: £249

Cheapest price in the past six months: £229*

Measuring 135 x 55 x 58cm (HxWxD), this is one of the smallest fridge freezers we've tested.

It holds just six bags of shopping, so it is best suited for smaller households, including those that live alone.

To discover if there are any drawbacks to this fridge freezer, read our full Logik LE55CW23 review.

More small fridge freezers:

Need something even smaller? See our best under-counter fridges

Small American fridge freezers

Hoover HONFQ2T718EXK

Average price in the past six months: £603

Cheapest price in the past six months: £549*

At 71cm, this model is wider than a regular fridge freezer, but not as wide as a standard American.

This makes it ideal if you have a smaller kitchen, but still need plenty of storage.

To discover if there are any drawbacks to this fridge freezer, read our full Hoover HONFQ2T718EXK review.

More small American fridge freezers:

Need a new one now? See our pick of the best American fridge freezers

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Fridge freezers for problem spaces

Small footprint: Logik L50TW23

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50012637

Measuring 113 x 48 x 50cm, this Logik is the smallest model we’ve tested, holding just four bags of shopping. It’s pretty basic, with no fancy features, but the doors are reversible, so you can change the way they open to suit your kitchen floorplan. Be warned though, it’s not frost-free.

Read our full Logik L50TW23 review

Extra narrow: Logik LFC50B23

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50014788

Narrower than average at 48cm and fitting six bags of groceries, this Logik LFC50B23 fridge freezer is frost-free, meaning you shouldn’t have to defrost it yourself. It also has a reversible door, so you can decide whether you want it to open from the right or left, depending on your kitchen layout. It has a fast-freeze function for quickly freezing large quantities of food.

Read our full Logik LFC50B23 review

Tall and deep: Haier HDPW5620ANPD

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50012202

The Haier HDPW5620ANPD fridge freezer measures 206 x 61 x 69cm, giving you useful extra height and depth, and enough space for 14 bags of food. It includes built-in wi-fi which means it can be controlled from your phone or tablet using the companion hOn app. The doors are reversible so you can adapt the way it opens to suit your kitchen layout. We found it tricky to clean.

Read our full Haier HDPW5620ANPD review

Expert view: The magic of multizone compartments

Which? cold appliances expert Fran Roberts-Thornton says:

‘Need more fridge space? Some fridge freezers (like the following Samsung) have a versatile feature that can help max out your storage, which is really handy at Christmas. Multizone or flexible temperature compartments let you set the temperature according to what you’re storing. Usually found in the freezer, it means you can set it to chill instead of freeze if you need more storage space for fresh items. We’ve seen this in some fridge sections, too.’

Super-versatile: Samsung RB38C7AGWS9

If you don’t have space for a spare fridge, this model has a Cool Select Plus zone. Choose from cool (2°C), chill (-1°C), soft freeze (-5°C) and freeze (-15°C to -23°C). For more temperature control, there are super-cool and fast-freeze functions to quickly bring down the temperature of new additions. It can accommodate 14 bags of shopping.

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50020025

Read our full Samsung RB38C7AGWS9 review

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.