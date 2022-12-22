Smart doorbells with security risks found in Which? tests

Our latest reviews of smart video doorbells have revealed two cheap models that rang the alarm bells in our security testing.

Both have a security vulnerability that leaves them open to being hacked, potentially putting you and your data at risk – we have placed security notices on the reviews.

These doorbells are sold primarily through online marketplaces, such as Amazon Marketplace and eBay. If you've shopped here for smart devices like doorbells before, you'll know there are a wide range of brands you probably haven't heard of, at tantalising low prices. You can find bargains, but unfortunately lots of products fall short of desired standards.

Fortunately, if you are on a budget, we can help. Read on to find out about the issues, and how to shop smart for a smart doorbell.

Ready to browse? Check our smart video doorbell reviews for over 20 models from brands such as Ring, Nest and Arlo.

Or read our guide to the best smart doorbells for some pointers.

Security issues with doorbells from Chwares and Kamep

During our security and privacy testing we found a concerning issue with the apps used by the Chwares V7 Video Doorbell Camera with Chime and Kamep Video Doorbell Camera T8 (both around £60).

We are unable to give exact detail on this issue as it remains an unresolved at the time of publication, but it enables an attacker to hijack a user’s account. They could then steal data, control the doorbell, or target other devices on your home wi-fi.

It's not the first time we've highlighted issues with apps – last year we worked with app developer Camhi to help secure millions of insecure wireless cameras.

Any smart device could pose a risk to your home if not properly secured. While that doesn't mean you will get instantly hacked, that risk is increased. Chances are, you may not be aware there's an issue with an insecure device, which means doing your research and checking expert reviews is a vital first step.

We have contacted Chwares and Kamep about our findings but have not heard back. So, we have placed a security notice on the reviews and that will remain in place until we are able to resolve the issues.

If you own one of these doorbells, we'd suggest you stop using it until the issues are resolved. We'll update our reviews once a fix is confirmed.

In 2021 we found over 1,800 insecure products on online marketplaces, including doorbells.

Why cheap smart doorbells can be false economy

Our guide on 10 genuinely useful things you can do with a smart doorbell shows just how handy these smart devices can be, but with some models costing upwards of £200, they can also be pricey.

Many models on online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay appear to offer a bargain solution, but seven out of the 10 smart doorbells that score less than 60% in our tests are from little known brands, such as XTU and ieGeek, primarily sold via online marketplaces.

The cheap end of the market also makes you more likely to find poor quality products – of the 13 smart doorbells that we have tested costing under £100, the average test score is a mediocre 55% – with one Don't Buy model scoring just 18%. It was so unreliable with notifications that it would only ding dong when your visitor was already long gone.

You're also at risk of poor video quality – with some doorbells barely able to make out a vistor's face, mobile apps that are clunkily designed, and doorbells that are fiddly to install.

Fortunately, we can help you shop smart.

Great Value doorbells at an affordable price

If your budget only stretches to £100 and you still want a smart video doorbell, there are good options available.

While it's tough to find Best Buys this cheap, we do have five models that score over 60% in our testing, and two that achieved over 70%.

Two of these models are so attractively priced that we have named them Great Value – our recommendation for products that achieve that balance of value and quality.

Browse our smart doorbell reviews to find a product that's secure, and good quality.

Other smart doorbells from our latest batch of reviews:

Shop smart to secure your home

All smart products we test go through a range of security checks to ensure they won't put you or your home at risk. Security is an important consideration when shopping for any smart product, and that includes knowing how long a manufacturer plans to support the device with software updates.

We routinely ask brands how long their smart doorbells will get updates, and you can find this information where available listed in our reviews. Be sure to bookmark our guide to smart device security – here you'll find links to key buying advice for 20 smart device categories, from smart speakers and washing machines to TVs, showing you how transparent brands are around support.

A new law to make smart devices more secure will make companies more transparent over their support periods, and in our view, it can't come soon enough.

Tech tips you can trust – get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don’t tell you