Sparks seen ‘flying from the socket’ of Funky Cat electric car during testing

The brand has released a software update for its Ora Funky Cat after the car displayed worrying charging behaviour during tests.

The tests, carried out by the German motoring organisation ADAC in June this year, found that when the Funky Cat’s charging port was unlocked, the car continued charging for a short period.

ADAC observed that, depending on how fast the charger (pictured below) was removed from the car, sparks could be seen flying from the socket, along with a burning smell and a prominent ‘popping’ noise.

Best electric cars for 2023: discover the models that are safe, reliable and go the extra mile

How has Ora reacted?

After being contacted by ADAC, Ora reacted quickly to issue a software update that fixes the problem.

On cars with the software updated, the charging process now stops when the charging socket is unlocked.

When we contacted Ora, a UK representative told us:

‘We are aware of an isolated incident that occurred during a test carried out … while the vehicle was three-phase AC charging. This issue has not occurred or been reported on any of the 68,000 Ora Funky Cats being driven worldwide.'

Thinking of buying an EV? We reveal how much it costs to charge an electric car

What should I do if I'm affected?

There’s currently no official recall for the Ora Funky Cat.

When asked what owners of the Funky Cat should do, Ora’s UK representative told us:

‘The software update is currently available in the UK, and all current and future vehicles will receive the software update either through a pre or post-sale process. Retailers are aware of the process and will begin contacting customers as soon as possible.

‘There is no need for customers to proactively take any action as they will be contacted directly.’

What is the Ora Funky Cat?

The Funky Cat has been on sale in the UK since September 2022 and is manufactured by Ora, a Chinese brand that exclusively makes electric cars. Ora is owned by Great Wall Motors, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in China.

By the end of July 2023, around 500 Funky Cat models had been imported to the UK.

The Funky Cat small hatchback is the only model currently sold by the brand in the UK, although a larger Ora saloon car will be introduced during the first quarter of 2024.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Which? are an Introducer Appointer Representative of Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer.