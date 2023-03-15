Spring Budget 2023: Government U-turn on April energy price increase and how it affects your bills

The gas and electricity tariffs that you currently pay will stay the same until the start of July, the Chancellor announced in today's Spring Budget statement.

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) caps the unit prices that domestic customers pay for their energy at rates lower than the energy regulator Ofgem's price cap. The government makes up the difference with your energy provider. The EPG does not affect standing charges, which are determined by Ofgem.

The government had been planning to increase the amount households had to pay by around 20% from 1 April, but the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has today confirmed that prices will remain as they are until July. It's likely that the next time Ofgem changes its prices – from the 1 July – they will drop lower than the current EPG rates, so households will see a small energy price drop.

Today's U-turn comes after weeks of mounting pressure from consumer groups and charities concerned that the additional costs would push many households already in financial distress over the edge.

However, it's worth noting that the government's Energy Bill Support Scheme, or EBSS, which sees most households receive an additional £67 a month towards their energy bills, will still finish at the end of March.

That means that, in real terms, households will still find April's monthly bill more expensive than they have been recently.

Listen: energy experts discuss what comes next for our energy bills

A 'typical' household using an average amount of energy and paying by direct debit could continue to expect to pay around £2,500 a year, or £208 a month, under the EPG.

Each unit of electricity currently costs 34p on average, while each unit of gas costs an average of 10.3p. The more you use, the more you'll pay. Because standing charges are slightly increasing from 1 April, the electricity unit rates will slightly decrease to an average 33.2p to balance out the total bill.

During his Budget statement, the Chancellor said: 'There is still enormous pressure on family finances. Some people remain in real distress and we should always stand ready to help when we can.

'I today confirm that the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for the next three months. This means the £2,500 cap for the typical household will remain in place when energy prices remain high, ahead of an expected fall in prices from July. This measure will save the average family a further £160 [in total over that period].'

While today's news is something of a relief, energy prices are still incredibly high. Find out what help is available if you are struggling to pay your energy bills.

How much will energy cost from April?

Although the total Energy Price Guarantee isn't changing, the daily standing charges you pay for an electricity and/or gas connection are going up slightly. These are based on the price cap set by energy regulator Ofgem.

From 1 April, the average standing charges will be:

53p per day for electricity (up from 46p per day currently)

29p per day for gas (up from 28p per day currently)

These are averages across Great Britain and based on paying by direct debit. Daily rates vary by as much as 24p depending on where you live. Areas with higher standing charges usually have lower unit rates, and vice versa.

Your standing charge will also be higher if you pay when you receive your bill or have a prepayment meter.

Energy unit rates from 1 April

To account for the small increase in standing charges, the average unit rates will ever so slightly decrease.

If you pay by direct debit and live in England, Scotland or Wales, the average rates from 1 April - 1 July will be:

33.2p per kWh electricity (change from 34p)

10.3p per kWh gas (no change)

These are the average amounts that you can be charged for a unit (or kilowatt hour). How you pay and where you live affect exactly what you pay. Your energy supplier should tell you exactly what you’re paying, if it's changing, in due course.

If you're one of the estimated four million households still on a fixed tariff, your prices will stay at the rates you fixed unless they're higher than the EPG. In which case, your prices will be capped at EPG rates.

Read more about the Energy Price Guarantee and how it affects your gas and electricity bills.

Prepayment meter customers will pay less

If you pay as you go for your gas and electricity, it's currently pricier than paying by direct debit. That's because it costs energy firms more to serve these homes, according to energy regulator Ofgem.

This is set to change from 1 July 2023, the Chancellor announced today. The energy premium will be scrapped until 31 March 2024 , saving households that use prepayment meters £45 a year.

Announcing the change in the House of Commons today, Jeremy Hunt said: 'On top of the energy support measures already announced, the second measure concerns over 4 million households on prepayment meters. They're often the poorest households. They currently pay more than comparable customers on direct debit.

‘Ofgem has already agreed with suppliers a temporary suspension to forced installations of prepayment meters. But today I go further and confirm we will bring their charges in line with comparable direct debit charges. Under a Conservative government, the energy premium paid by our poorest customers, our poorest households, is coming to an end.’

Find out whether a prepayment energy meter is right for you.