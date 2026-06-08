Squishy Dumpling toys: why you need to be wary about the latest toy trend

Squishy Dumplings have quickly gone from being niche sensory toys to one of the most in-demand collectibles of the year.

Their popularity is driven by surprise reveals, soft squeezable textures and a growing online trading culture.

However, warnings have emerged that some imitation versions may not meet UK toy safety standards. We tell you all you need to know.

Looking for more trending toys? See where you can buy Labubus

What are 'squishy dumpling' toys and why are they popular?

At first glance, Squishy Dumplings look like simple, colourful toy dumplings. But these palm-sized collectibles have become a major hit with children by combining two popular trends: the excitement of a surprise unboxing and the satisfying feel of a sensory fidget toy.

RMS, a UK-founded toy company that now operates internationally, makes the viral Mystery Squishy Dumpling. Since its rise in popularity, many similar dumpling-style squishies have appeared on the market.

As their name suggests, the toys are soft, sensory figures filled with liquid and designed to be squeezed, much like a stress ball. Their tactile feel makes them appealing as both toys and fidget items.

A key part of their popularity, however, is the element of surprise. Each dumpling comes in identical sealed packaging, meaning buyers do not know which design they have received until they open it, similar to the blind-box craze that helped drive the popularity of Labubus. A quick online search will show you thousands of unboxing videos in which people film their reactions as they open new dumplings, hoping to complete their collections or discover one of the rarer designs.

Collectors can hunt for a variety of colours and finishes, with some designs much rarer than others:

Regular, solid-coloured dumplings , which are the most common type.

, which are the most common type. Rainbow or holographic dumplings , which are less common.

, which are less common. Glitter dumplings, which are considered to be ultra-rare.

That hunt for rare collectibles has also created a thriving resale market on platforms like Vinted and eBay. The hardest-to-find dumplings can fetch significantly higher prices online than their original retail cost (which is around £6). We've seen sellers on Vinted listing Squishy Dumplings for more than £20.

My daughter is obsessed with squishy dumplings. She has a drawer full of them, watches YouTube unboxings and trades them at school. The official versions we’ve bought feel better made and last longer. Some cheaper dupes have popped quickly and have a strong chemical smell. I now have to be the unpopular parent in shops when she’s spotted ones that just don’t look safe, so be careful where you buy them from. Chirag Khetiya Which? social media content producer

Don't miss our expert buying guides for Jellycats and Squishmallows

Where to buy Squishy Dumpling toys online

Like the elusive Labubus, Mystery Squishy Dumplings can be tricky to track down online due to their popularity, although we've found them in stock at the retailers below:

Jukupop — this retailer currently stocks the 'starlight edition' squishy dumpling as well as other trending toy brands like Needoh and TY.

— this retailer currently stocks the 'starlight edition' squishy dumpling as well as other trending toy brands like Needoh and TY. The Entertainer – home delivery is unavailable, but you might be able to click & collect from your local store free of charge, subject to availability.

You can also find Squishy Dumplings at larger supermarkets, including Tesco and Asda, and high street chains such as B&M and Smyths Toys.

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Safety concerns with squishy dumpling toys

Because of their popularity, sensory dumpling-style toys are now being made by a wide range of manufacturers, but not all of them meet UK safety requirements.

Recently, Trading Standards officials at Swansea Council conducted an investigation after concerns were raised about some of the dumpling toys being sold emitting an unusual smell.

Tests later revealed some products contained hazardous chemicals, with several failing to meet basic UK toy safety standards.

Separately, some of the toys have been found to contain water beads, which have been the subject of a government product safety alert due to concerns about the risks they pose to children.

The findings have prompted warnings for parents to buy toys from reputable retailers and to check that products comply with UK safety regulations. Find out more by reading the latest product recalls from Which?

The BBC has also reported that, alongside this, a worrying online trend has emerged in which people attempt to microwave the dumpling toys, prompting safety concerns.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has urged parents to be vigilant about children imitating viral social media challenges and to reinforce that microwaves are not toys.

If you're concerned about the content your child may be seeing online, our guide explains how to set up parental controls on smartphones and social media apps.

How to spot a fake Squishy Dumpling toy

A real RMS Squishy Dumpling (left) vs. a lookalike (right)

Lookalike dumpling-style toys are widely available on online marketplaces. While many are sold legitimately by different manufacturers, Swansea Trading Standards has warned some products fail to meet UK safety requirements.

When buying a dumpling toy, look for the following:

Clear safety instructions explaining what to do if the product leaks or is punctured.

explaining what to do if the product leaks or is punctured. A CE or UKCA mark to indicate the product has been safety assessed.

to indicate the product has been safety assessed. The name and address of a UK-based responsible person , such as an importer or manufacturer. This is particularly important because, without it, officers may not be able to trace who is accountable for the product if safety concerns arise.

, such as an importer or manufacturer. This is particularly important because, without it, officers may not be able to trace who is accountable for the product if safety concerns arise. Be cautious about products that give off a strong or unusual chemical smell. Swansea Trading Standards launched its investigation after concerns were raised about some dumpling toys emitting a noticeable odour, and subsequent testing found some contained hazardous chemicals.

Fake dumpling toys often saturate the second-hand market. Make sure you read our guides on how to shop second-hand before you buy