Where can you buy Jellycats?

With hundreds of characters ranging from bunnies to baguettes and penguins to potted plants, Jellycat has carved out a playful, unmistakable identity in the world of soft toys.

What started as a quirky UK toy brand has become a full-blown collecting craze for fans of all ages, with certain characters selling out in hours.

New releases arrive throughout the year, from seasonal drops for Christmas and Valentine’s Day to themed collections like the Fish & Chip range.

In this guide, we explore what makes Jellycats distinctive, how to keep them looking their best and the most popular ranges – plus a few more budget-friendly plush alternatives if you’re shopping with price in mind.

What is a Jellycat?

Jellycats Fish & Chip Range

Jellycat is a British soft-toy brand known for its playful, cute characters and ever-changing seasonal collections. Launched in 1999, its signature plushies have become popular with children, collectors and gift-buyers alike.

The brand’s wide mix of animals, food-themed plushies and more has helped establish its distinctive presence in the toy market. Jellycats are best known for being exceptionally soft, cute and often a little bit whimsical.

As well as standard plushies, such as classic teddy bears and floppy-eared bunnies – typically available in sizes ranging from 'Small' to 'Really Big' – Jellycat also offers accessories, bag charms, soft Christmas tree ornaments, baby blanket soothers, hats, scarves, bags and more.

What are Jellycat Amusables?

While regular Jellycats are typically animals or classic soft-toy shapes, Amusables are a line of playful, quirky, often non-animal designs ranging from food and drinks – such as croissants or avocados – to plants and sports-themed items.

Their variety is one reason they make such popular gifts, as it’s easy to pick a character that matches someone’s personality, favourite food or hobby.

You can browse the full range of Amusables at Jellycat .

Where to buy Jellycats

Jellycat plushies are widely available from many UK shops, including those below and plenty of independent shops.

Below, we've rounded up some options based on search popularity, market research and our expert buying knowledge to give you an idea of what's available. Please note we have not tested any of these products.

Christmas Jellycats

Add to your festive decorations or gift to a loved one – Jellycat recently released a handful of new Christmas-themed plushies, including some of those below.

Popular Jellycats

Some popular classics from the brand. Note they go out of stock online fairly often, so keep an eye out for restocks.

Are there cheaper alternatives to Jellycats?

A medium-sized Jellycat (26cm) will typically set you back at least £20. Many retailers stock alternative lines of plushies – including some own-brand options – which are often a similar price or cheaper than Jellycats.

Here are a couple of popular alternatives:

Snuggle Buddies

These plushies are sold in a few UK retailers, including The Entertainer and Early Learning Centre (ELC). Like Jellycats, they come in a variety of styles, like classic teddy bears and animals to novelty food-themed items and seasonal options. They tend to be around half the price of Jellycats.

Hamleys has its own range of food-themed plushies, similar to Jellycats. For Christmas 2025, it has added new characters, including a pizza slice, pretzel, pear, watermelon and more.

How to wash a Jellycat

How you clean your Jellycat will depend on which one you have. Many can be machine-washed at 30°C, while others can only be surface-cleaned by hand. Jellycat recommends checking the care instructions online or sewn-in for your particular product.

It is not recommended you put Jellycats in the tumble dryer, nor should they be ironed or dry cleaned.

For more advice on cleaning soft toys – as well as a host of other everyday household items, read our piece surprising things you can put in the washing machine.

How to spot a fake Jellycat

Counterfeit Jellycats are common – especially on online marketplaces – so it helps to know what to look for. Here are some key things to look for:

Look for authentic tags Real Jellycats usually have a cream/white oval tag with the brand name and the Jellycat logo on the front. The product name will be printed clearly on the inside. There will also be a fabric tag (tush tag) on the Jellycat, which should be white with blue script and the Jellycat logo.

Real Jellycats usually have a cream/white oval tag with the brand name and the Jellycat logo on the front. The product name will be printed clearly on the inside. There will also be a fabric tag (tush tag) on the Jellycat, which should be white with blue script and the Jellycat logo. Inspect the look, feel and shape Legitimate products have even expressions, secure stitching and are made with soft material and consistent filling. Inspect the character's face and check the eyes are symmetrical.

Legitimate products have even expressions, secure stitching and are made with soft material and consistent filling. Inspect the character's face and check the eyes are symmetrical. Buy from trusted sellers Counterfeit Jellycats do circulate, particularly on online marketplaces, so it’s best to buy from reputable or verified sellers. If you're shopping second-hand, choose platforms with authentication options, such as StockX or verified eBay sellers. See our guide to your rights when returning goods if you're unhappy with your purchase.

