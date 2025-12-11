Where can you buy Squishmallows?

With their distinctive plump shapes and ever-growing cast of characters, Squishmallows are a soft-toy brand that have become a global phenomenon – helped by a major surge in TikTok popularity.

With more than 3,000 designs now available, the range spans everything from animals and snacks to popular film and TV characters, such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

We tell you all you need to know about Squishmallows, including where to find them, the most sought-after characters and how to keep yours looking its best.

What are Squishmallows?

Launched in 2017 by US-based Kelly Toys, Squishmallows are ultra-soft, marshmallow-textured plush toys known for their velvety feel, rounded shape and themed characters.

Each character has a name, a short personality bio and a backstory to add to the collecting experience. You can also find Squishmallows of some beloved fictional characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Pikachu and Chewbacca.

Sizes range from small clip-ons to large pillow-style plushies, and there are several different styles, some of which we outline below.

Where to buy Squishmallows

Squishmallows are widely available in the UK from retailers such as:

Below, we've rounded up some options based on search popularity, market research and our expert buying knowledge to give you an idea of what's available. Please note we have not tested any of these products.

Squishmallows Micromallows 12-day Advent Calendar

Just because December is already under way doesn't mean it's too late to grab an advent calendar.

This year, Squishmallows has released one featuring 12 festive Micromallows (tiny 2–3-inch Squishmallows) to collect, including a snowman, Christmas tree, penguin and more.

Squishmallow classic plushies

The original soft plushies that made the brand famous. They're available in sizes ranging from 3.5 inches (clip-on keyring size) up to 24 inches (large cuddle size).

Squishmallow Stackables

This line of Squishmallows is designed with a flatter profile so they’re easy to stack on top of one another.

They still have the same soft feel but with a more rectangular, pillow-like shape that makes them ideal for display or bedding.

Squishmallow HugMees

HugMees are Squishmallows made with longer, plush arms and legs, giving them a more huggable look and feel.

They're slightly firmer than standard Squishmallows and are shaped more like traditional plush toys, while still keeping the velvety texture and rounded faces.

Squishmallow Squish-a-longs

These are miniature plastic replicas of the plush pillows, designed for collecting, trading and playing with.

How to tell if your Squishmallow is genuine

Counterfeit Squishmallows do sometimes appear, so checking for authenticity can be helpful.

Look for authentic tags Real Squishmallows will have a cardboard tag attached to the toy, showing the official Squishmallows branding, the character’s name and a short biography. They'll also have a sewn-on Kelly Toys label with care information on it.

Real Squishmallows will have a cardboard tag attached to the toy, showing the official Squishmallows branding, the character’s name and a short biography. They'll also have a sewn-on Kelly Toys label with care information on it. Inspect the feel and shape Legitimate products have velvet-like fabric, even stitching and soft stuffing. Fake versions may feel firmer, rougher or more uneven.

Legitimate products have velvet-like fabric, even stitching and soft stuffing. Fake versions may feel firmer, rougher or more uneven. Buy from trusted sellers If you're shopping second-hand, choose platforms with authentication options like StockX or verified eBay sellers. See our guide to your rights when returning goods if you're unhappy with your purchase.

Can you wash Squishmallows?

Squishmallows can be cleaned, but only surface washing is recommended to maintain their shape and texture:

Use a damp cloth with mild soap.

Spot clean marks using gentle, circular motions.

Allow the plush to fully air dry.

Avoid machine washing and tumble drying.

Don't use bleach or harsh detergents.

Some social media 'hacks' say you can use a delicate machine cycle with the plush inside a laundry bag, but this is not officially recommended and may cause damage.

