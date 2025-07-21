Where can you buy Labubu toys?

Meet Labubu: a goblin-like creature with oversized ears, sharp little teeth, and an eerie-cute aesthetic that’s suddenly everywhere.

From being dangled off bags by the likes of A-list celebrities to topping auction blocks at six-figure sums, Labubu is no longer just a toy - it’s a global phenomenon. Limited-edition sets such as 'Big into Energy' and 'Time to Chill' have become particular favourites, while rarer figures can sell for tens of thousands.

But how did this quirky character go from toy to luxury collectible, and where can you find the real ones? Here's everything you need to know.

What is a Labubu doll?

Labubu is a designer toy - a collectible figure created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.

In 2015, Lung introduced Labubu as part of a series of characters he calls 'The Monsters', a group of fantasy creatures inspired by fairy tales and folklore.

Released globally in 2019 through Pop Mart - a Chinese toy company and retailer - Labubu has become the series’ breakout star.

Usually made of vinyl plastic or plush fabric, Labubu has a distinctive look with bulging eyes, pointed ears, scruffy fur and a wide grin of sharp teeth.

The dolls are typically available in a range of colours and outfits, and can be bought as toys, figurines, keychains, magnets and other accessories.

Most are sold in Pop Mart’s signature blind box style: buyers don’t know which variation they’re getting until they open the box. This mystery format adds a layer of gamified anticipation, which has been key to their viral appeal.

How much do Labubu blind boxes cost?

Prices vary greatly depending on what you're looking for.

For instance a 'Big into Energy' or 'Have a Seat' blind box toy charm will set you back £17.50, while rare or limited edition Labubus can fetch between three and six-figure sums at auction.

Smaller charms and figurines are also available for around £10.

Where to buy authentic Labubus

Labubus are notoriously hard to get hold of. If you want to avoid counterfeits and be sure you’re buying a genuine Labubu, stick to authorised retailers and trusted online shops.

In the UK, Pop Mart doesn’t yet have its own dedicated retail stores, but you can buy authentic Labubu figures through:

Pop Mart UK - the official retailer of Labubus. Stock runs out very quickly on the website, so you may have to wait for drops to land.

- the official retailer of Labubus. Stock runs out very quickly on the website, so you may have to wait for drops to land. Pop Mart TikTok Shop - Pop Mart also has a TikTok shop that stocks Labubu figurines, charms, blind boxes and more. For more information on shopping on this platform, see our guide: What is TikTok shop and is it safe to buy from?

- Pop Mart also has a TikTok shop that stocks Labubu figurines, charms, blind boxes and more. For more information on shopping on this platform, see our guide: Selfridges - the retailer reportedly now sells the figurines at the Pop Mart Robo Shop pop-up on the fourth floor of Selfridges London. They aren't available online from this retailer.

If you’re hunting for sold-out or rare Labubus, or want to buy second-hand, consider using sites like eBay, Depop, StockX or other marketplace sites.

How to tell if your Labubu is genuine

Always check the item and packaging carefully to determine if your Labubu is real.

Look for the Pop Mart logo - all official Labubu toys are produced by Pop Mart. Real boxes and figures will have the Pop Mart logo printed clearly - usually on the box, and often on the figure’s base or tag.

- all official Labubu toys are produced by Pop Mart. Real boxes and figures will have the Pop Mart logo printed clearly - usually on the box, and often on the figure’s base or tag. Check for the Pop Card - every authentic Labubu comes with a collector card (often called a Pop Card). It features the character's name and illustration, a QR code or serial number and Pop Mart branding. If the card is missing, of lownquality or generic, that’s a red flag.

- every authentic Labubu comes with a collector card (often called a Pop Card). It features the character's name and illustration, a QR code or serial number and Pop Mart branding. If the card is missing, of lownquality or generic, that’s a red flag. Examine the quality - official Labubu boxes have high-resolution printing and bold colours. Watch out for blurry logos, misspelt words, thin cardboard or flimsy packaging.

- official Labubu boxes have high-resolution printing and bold colours. Watch out for blurry logos, misspelt words, thin cardboard or flimsy packaging. Buy from trusted sellers - if you're buying second-hand, choose platforms with authentication options such as StockX or verified eBay sellers. See our guide to your rights when returning goods if you're unhappy with your purchase.

Before you buy pre-loved products, make sure you read our guides on how to shop second-hand and the best and worst second-hand shops

What is the most expensive Labubu doll?

The most expensive Labubu doll was sold at auction recently - a 4ft-tall mint-green edition of the popular figurine - for $150,000.

Here are some more of the highest-priced Labubu figures ever sold*:

Three Wise Labubu - originally released in 2017, this set of three was sold at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong for $25,890 (£19,000) but later resold at auction in Beijing for $70,900 (£53,000).

- originally released in 2017, this set of three was sold at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong for $25,890 (£19,000) but later resold at auction in Beijing for $70,900 (£53,000). Tall Brown Labubu - this was reportedly sold at the same Beijing auction for around $140,000 (£104,000).

- this was reportedly sold at the same Beijing auction for around $140,000 (£104,000). Labubu X Vans (Old Skool Vinyl) - a popular model among collectors and fashion enthusiasts, this Labubu dressed in a street-style outfit and skateboard in collaboration with Vans typically resells for around $3,500 (£2,500).

* Prices listed in USD ($) and GBP (£)

What is a Lafufu?

When anything gets this popular, counterfeits follow. Fake Labubu dolls - nicknamed 'Lafufu' - have appeared on online marketplaces and in street stalls.

Lafufus are imitation figures that look similar at first glance but lack the same craftsmanship or official packaging. They are typically much cheaper but are considered inauthentic by collectors.

Why are Labubu dolls so popular?

At first, Labubu was mainly popular among collectors of designer toys. And the 'blind box' selling technique generated a buzz around the products, but a significant turning point came when celebrities started posting photos with Labubu on social media.

In 2024, Lisa from the K-pop group BlackPink shared pictures of her Labubu keychain attached to her luxury handbag. Soon after, other stars including Rihanna and Dua Lipa were spotted with Labubu charms.

Labubu has since appeared in fashion collaborations with brands such as Vans (the trainer company) and even in special collections sold at museums. As demand grew, prices on resale platforms soared, making some Labubu dolls status symbols.

