12 surprisingly cheap Best Buys our experts love

The results of our lab tests prove you don't always have to spend big to bag a high-quality kitchen appliance, vacuum cleaner or fitness tracker.

The majority of Best Buys on this page cost less than £100, and each one impressed our experts.

From a carpet stain remover that banishes tricky spills to a brilliant sub-£50 coffee machine, these products are genuinely worth your money.

Whether you're refreshing your home or just looking to spend smarter, this list delivers outstanding performance without a high price.

Grab genuine bargains and get free tips from our experts by signing up to the monthly Deals newsletter.



On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to: Our full list of affordable Best Buy and Great Value products.

Alternative high-scoring products to consider if you can stretch your budget.

Expert insight and pricing analysis from our experts. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which? – you'll also be able to unlock our full product reviews.

1. A carpet stain remover that deals effortlessly with blemishes (97%, Best Buy, Great Value)

Our experts found it excelled at cleaning both fresh and dried stains.

While it can take a little time to get used to how much solution it dispenses, this carpet stain remover still outperformed every other one in our tests.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

2. A Bluetooth tracker that locates your lost items (87%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This compact device helps you track down lost items – whether they’ve slipped behind the sofa or vanished outdoors.

It has the longest range of any tracker we tested, communicating with more distant devices and updating its location more frequently.

When we popped it in the post, we could follow its journey accurately and consistently, a reassuring result if you’re planning to use it to track your luggage.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

3. A sturdy umbrella for long walks (86%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This umbrella costs less than half the price of our top-scoring Best Buy. It has one of the widest canopies among the models we tested, offering excellent coverage, especially in horizontal rain.

This umbrella didn’t invert during our strength test, so it should hold up well in strong winds. Our testers found it easy to open at the touch of a button.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

4. Bathroom scales with excellent accuracy (84%, Best Buy, Great Value)

These scales impressed in our lab tests, delivering near-perfect accuracy. While repeated weigh-ins with the same item showed small fluctuations, these differences are unlikely to affect everyday use.

What clinched a Which? Best Buy was their outstanding performance in measuring body fat percentage – they outperformed the other models we tested and were impressively consistent, making them especially useful for tracking changes over time.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

5. A steam iron that tackles creases with minimal effort (73%, Best Buy)

This affordable Best Buy is brilliant at ironing. Creases disappear with minimal effort, thanks to a generous amount of steam that relaxes fabric fibres quickly – you'll rarely need the steam boost, unless you're tackling particularly stubborn wrinkles.

It’s easy to use, too. The three-dot dial lets you set the right temperature at a glance, and the steam trigger sits neatly under the handle, right where your finger rests. There’s also a spray button on top for quick bursts of moisture, and a steam regulator at the front for easy control.

The soleplate glides smoothly without sticking, and you won’t need to worry about hard water either – in our 48-hour lab test, it showed excellent resistance to limescale, with no noticeable drop in steam output.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

6. A coffee machine that makes delicious espressos (77%, Best Buy, Great Value)

If you're shopping for an affordable compact coffee machine, our experts recommend this model. It delivers tasty espressos at the perfect temperature (67°C), and our panel of expert tasters also enjoyed the cappuccinos, praising the thick foam and good balance between coffee and milk.

The machine is very simple to operate, and both cleaning and descaling are straightforward, so maintaining it shouldn't be too much of a chore.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

7. A slow cooker that makes perfectly-cooked stew (Best Buy)

Affordable, reliable and easy to use – this slow cooker is a Best Buy for good reason.

During testing, the stew it cooked was perfect, with beef that fell apart at the touch of a fork and potatoes and carrots that were tender and well done.

This model is very simple to use, with only three cooking settings: low, medium or high. If you're after a basic slow cooker suitable for two to four people, this is our top pick.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

8. A fitness tracker that logs your steps with impressive accuracy (75%, Best Buy)

This budget fitness tracker has a rectangular-shaped OLED touchscreen and is waterproof to 5ATM, so you can use it in the pool.

It can track your heart rate and also monitor your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels and VO2 Max, which is a measure of overall cardiovascular fitness.

It supports more than 150 different workout types and automatically detects when you start common activities such as walking, running or cycling.

That means there’s no need to wake it or touch the screen when you're out for a stroll or going for a jog.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

9. A cordless drill for soft and hard surfaces (88%, Best Buy)

If you want a drill that can also do the odd heavy task, we think you should consider this one.

This cordless drill was the favourite among our testers. They found the battery easy to insert and remove, the grip comfortable, and the tool well-balanced during use.

It easily drills through soft and hard surfaces, and thanks to 24 torque settings, was easy to control when sinking short and long screws.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

10. A vacuum cleaner that excels on floorboards (77%, Best Buy, Great Value)

A corded cylinder vacuum cleaner that uses disposable bags for the dust and dirt.

This budget Best Buy is good at removing dirt from even thick carpets and laminate flooring, but shines on floorboards, sucking up dust and debris with ease. In our test lab, even when tasked with removing larger debris like spilt rice and lentils, it left all surfaces spotlessly clean.

The filters comfortably retain any allergens, rather than circulating them back into the air – good news if you’re sensitive to dust or pollen.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

11. A printer that doesn't cost a fortune in ink (72%, Best Buy)

This Which? Best Buy printer is a standard (print-only) mono inkjet with built-in tanks that you refill with ink bottles. It supports Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, so you can print directly from compatible devices.

For the price, it produces good-quality printouts, and running costs are low. Based on our average monthly printing scenario, we estimate it will cost just £4.56 a year to run, or £13.68 over three years. Printing a 10-page black-text letter in one go costs only 9p, making it one of the most economical inkjet printers available.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

12. A gas barbecue that heats evenly and quickly (83%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This model has six burners, so it heats up quickly and also gives you a lot of control over the heat.

During testing, we found steaks cooked quickly, developing deep sear lines and juicy interiors. Our testers also noted that sausages and chicken came out succulent with crispy skin.

While many gas BBQs struggle to char vegetables properly, the skewers and burgers we cooked with this model were excellent.

When you're done cooking, it's a breeze to clean up. The grills are wide and easy to clean between, and the bottom tray can be pulled out completely for hassle-free cleaning.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy product.

Which? member benefits

A Which? membership offers far more than you might expect – from personalised expert advice to Great Value and eco-friendly recommendations, we've got you covered.

Product reviews you can trust All our test results, reviews and recommendations are our own. We buy every product we test.

All our test results, reviews and recommendations are our own. We buy every product we test. Ask Which? for buying advice Chat online with us for personalised one-to-one buying advice on any product we’ve tested.

Chat online with us for personalised one-to-one buying advice on any product we’ve tested. We’re not for profit Every member subscription helps fund our charity’s campaigns to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone.

Every member subscription helps fund our charity’s campaigns to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone. Which? magazine on your doorstep Your monthly read for expert consumer advice, investigations, articles, news, views and more.