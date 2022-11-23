The cheapest place to buy a real Christmas tree in 2022

With money on the tight side for many of us this year, not spending too much on a Christmas tree is more important than ever

You can help the environment by buying a British-grown tree so we've rounded up the source and price of trees this Christmas at supermarkets and DIY stores.

For in-depth advice, read our guide to choosing a Christmas tree.

The Cheapest Nordmann Christmas tree

Nordmann trees are Britain's most popular Christmas tree, thanks to their needles which are much slower to drop on the floor than a traditional Norway spruce. You can buy them in a wide range of heights as a cut tree or get them as a pot-grown tree to last for several years.

Aldi is the home of the cheapest Christmas trees in 2022, with a 1.5-1.75m, Scottish-grown, cut tree costing £14.99.

Ikea is selling Nordmanns for £25 from 25 November - but for every tree you buy you receive a £10 voucher to spend across a range of Ikea homewares between 9 January and 12 February 2023. That means that if you do spend that voucher, the tree itself will only cost £15.

Where else can I buy a Christmas tree?

We've gathered information about what trees different retailers will be selling this Christmas to help you make your choice. We've also noted whether the trees are UK-grown or not, as some retailers still import trees from other countries. As well as the big retailers, it's well worth checking out your local garden centre to see what's on offer.

Retailer Tree types on sale Where were the trees grown? Aldi From 24 Nov:

1.5-1.75m Nordmann £14.99

1.9-2.1m Nordmann £24.99

Scotland B&Q From 11 Nov:

1.2-1.5m Nordmann £26

1.5-1.75m Nordmann £38

1.8-2.1m Nordmann £47

2.1-2.4m Nordmann £57

2.4m+ Nordmann £68

1.8-2.1m Slimline Nordmann £52

2.1-2.4m Slimline Nordmann £62

1.8-2.1m Norway spruce £30

1.8-2.1m Slimline Fraser fir £49



From 21 Oct:

0.8-1m Potted Norway spruce £26

1.2-1.5m Potted Norway spruce £38

1.5m+ Potted Norway spruce £54

0.8-1m Potted Nordmann £34

1.2-1.5m Potted Nordmann £44

1.5m+ Potted Nordmann £62

0.8-1m Potted Blue spruce £32

0.7-0.8m Potted Serbian spruce £12

1-1.25m Potted Serbian spruce £20 Most from Britain, but Serbian spruce are grown in Germany Dobbies garden centres From 23 Nov:

1.2-1.5m Nordmann £19.99

1.5-2.7m Nordmann from £34.99

1.8-2.1m Slimline Nordmann £39.99



0.6-0.8m Pot grown Nordmann £34.99

0.6-1.5m Pot grown Blue spruce from £24.99

Britain Ikea From 25 Nov:

Up to 1.7m Nordmann £25 (comes with a £10 IKEA voucher) Scotland, England and Wales Lidl From 24 Nov:

1.6-1.8m Nordmann £17.99

1.9-2.1m Nordmann £26.99 Scotland and England Morrisons From 17 Nov:

1.5-1.75m Nordmann £19.99

Scotland Tesco From 16 Nov:

1.6-1.9m Nordmann £30



0.6-1.3m Pot-grown Nordmann £25 Cut trees are from Britain; some pot-grown trees are from Denmark Show full table

What about a live Christmas tree in a pot?

To save buying a Christmas tree every year, you could buy a living tree in a pot. Make sure you read the label carefully though:

'Pot-grown' trees have lived all their lives in a pot and will grow for several years

have lived all their lives in a pot and will grow for several years 'Potted' trees have been dug up from a field and put in a pot just before going on sale. The root damage involved means they are unlikely to last for long.

The tree can come in the house during the festive period, though it's best not to bring it indoors for long as it won't like the warm, dry conditions. Check if it needs watering by putting your finger in the compost and only water if it feels dry to the touch.

After Christmas, it can live in a quiet spot outdoors, although you must remember to water it through the year. It's best not to plant Christmas trees in the average garden as they take up a lot of space and the needles are dropped through the year.

Choose a Best Buy compost for containers when moving your tree to a bigger pot

How do I get the best from a cut Christmas tree?

Bring home your tree and cut off about 5cm from the bottom of the trunk to help the tree take up water. Put it in a Christmas-tree stand that has a reservoir of water as without water your tree will quickly die. The water in the reservoir will need topping up regularly as it can be surprising how quickly the tree takes it up. Think of it as a giant vase of flowers!

Put the tree away from radiators if possible.

What to do with your tree after Christmas

A pot-grown tree can go in a quiet spot outdoors until it's needed next year. Don't forget to water it through the year or it will die.

A cut tree can be recycled. Look on your local council's website to see if they offer a recycling service. Alternatively, chop up your tree and put it through a garden shredder to make woody mulch that's great for paths.

Discover our Best Buy garden shredders.