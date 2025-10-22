The dangers of buying high-end counterfeit goods

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we share the findings of our investigation into the fake products we were able to buy on online marketplaces.

We were easily able to purchase goods with dangerous components – including dupes with fake fuses, which make them a major fire risk.

We reveal what you can do to avoid buying dangerous, counterfeit products.



This episode is read by Kat Cereda, and is based on Ellie Simmonds's article that was originally published in the October 2025 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

