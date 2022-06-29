The flights least likely to be cancelled this summer

Thousands of British holidaymakers have had their holidays ruined, with flight chaos expected to drag on all summer.

Staff shortages have caused late-notice flight cancellations and lengthy delays at UK airports, with uncollected baggage spilling from carousels.

Cancellations are up more than 250% on pre-pandemic levels, according to aviation analytics company Cirium: 940 flights were axed in the first half of June compared to just 267 for the same period in 2019. The disruption peaked on 5 June when 116 UK departures were cancelled in one day.

But don’t despair if you’re nervously awaiting a summer getaway, or you’re pondering whether to book at all. It’s still possible to jet off to your destination without a hitch.

Here we reveal the insider tips to (hopefully) dodge the worst of the chaos this summer.

Which destinations are most disrupted?

Long-haul routes are less likely to be cancelled, particularly if they have just one scheduled flight a day, according to travel data experts OAG.

These include destinations such as Tampa, Orlando, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Lagos and many Caribbean routes.

Instead, popular holiday hotspots - served by multiple flights a day - are bearing the brunt of the disruption.

British Airways repeatedly cut flights to Frankfurt and Milan, which has up to nine scheduled departures a day. Meanwhile EasyJet services from Gatwick to Venice and Bordeaux – which typically run up to four times a day - have also been heavily affected

But bear in mind that opting for a popular route will give you the best chance of speedily finding alternative travel if the worst happens.

Find out what to do if you miss your flight due to queues and delays at airport security

Which airlines are cancelling the most flights?

EasyJet has cancelled the most flights, with the budget carrier axing 528 services in the first half of June alone.

Second worst was British Airways (including BA CityFlyer), with 106 cancellations for the same period. Air France, KLM and Loganair have also seen significant disruption.

Ryanair and Which? Recommended Provider Jet2 have so far managed to operate almost all of their scheduled flights as planned.

Proposed strike action for later in the summer is expected to cause more problems. Hundreds of BA check-in and ground staff at Heathrow are planning to walkout during the school holidays in a dispute over pay.

EasyJet cabin crew in Spain have also proposed a series of strikes throughout July.

See who came out on top with our survey of the best and worst airlines

Other ways to safeguard your holiday

It’s not just about choosing the right destination and airline: there are other ways you can better the odds of your holiday going ahead.

Statistically, morning flights are less likely to be cancelled as problems and resulting cancellations tend to build up through the day.

Plus, travel with hand luggage only and you can avoid one less queue at the airport. You also won’t have to worry whether your bags will be one of the many currently going missing due to a shortage of baggage handlers.

For more advice, see our 8 tips to avoid airport queues and other travel disruption this summer.