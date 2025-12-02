5 matching 'mini-me' gifts: adorable children's toys and their grown-up counterparts chosen by a Which? expert

Do your children want to be just like Mum and Dad? A mini-me toy could be the perfect Christmas gift for kids who try to 'help' with the coffee maker or want a turn using the vacuum cleaner.

There are plenty of toys that imitate adult gadgets and appliances, including miniature versions of Dyson vacuum cleaners and Kenwood mixers.

By giving your kids toys that mimic the products you have around the house, you make chores fun, keeping them entertained while encouraging them to learn practical life skills. It could help children understand and manage real-life situations, as well as boost their sense of responsibility and grasp of daily essential tasks.

We asked Dr Steph Kipling, science team manager at Which?, to explain why she rates these toys as the best Christmas gifts for kids and to tell us which mini-me toys she would buy for her little one.

Are mini-me toys just cute, or are they actually helpful?

Children learn about the world by observation and mimicking what they see. With toys like these, children can learn about real world activities in a safe environment (no spinning blades or boiling water here!) and engage in them through play. Pretend play supports many aspects of children's development, including cognitive, social, verbal and motor skills. Dr Steph Kipling Science team manager and mum of one

My son has had several of these toys, and they’ve helped him engage in everyday activities. Vacuuming the house becomes a fun game of “follow the leader” when you both have a Dyson vac in hand. His play kitchen complete with kettle, toaster and mixer frequently becomes a cafe, which also allows us to play together as chef, waiter and customer. Through playing with his toy DeLonghi coffee machine he figured out how to use our DeLonghi La Specialista machine and loves making coffees for his dad, with supervision of course!

Which? reveals the top toy trends for Christmas 2025 and some more affordable alternatives.

'Mini-me' gifts for children - and their adult equivalents

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner

If you need to keep your little ones occupied while you get some housework done, let them join in with a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner toy. It looks just like the Dyson V11 Extra and even has a simulated cyclone action and an accessible debris container to make it feel more like the real deal. This makes a good gift for three-year-olds and older.

Compare prices on the Casdon Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner toy below:

Or pick up the adult version, the Dyson V11 Extra: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50020092

DeLonghi coffee machine

If your kids are used to watching you make a coffee every morning with your DeLonghi La Specialista Maestro machine, they’ll undoubtedly want to have a go.

This adorable Casdon DeLonghi Barista coffee machine toy will allow them to create their own at-home cafe. It comes with all the accessories to make a coffee, including a portafilter, two plastic cups, an americano coffee pod, a cappuccino pod and milk jug. It even makes realistic sounds.

Compare prices on the Casdon DeLonghi Barista coffee machine toy below:

Or pick up the adult version, the DeLonghi La Specialista Maestro EC9865.M: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50010789

For more inspiration, take a look at the best gifts for four-year-olds.

Bosch lawnmower

Are your children keen to help with gardening? This Bosch lawnmower toy looks almost identical to the grown-up equivalent, the Bosch Advanced Rotak 750.

Just like some of the best lawnmowers, it has lights and a removable grass catcher for kids to empty, plus it makes realistic sounds.

Compare prices on the Theo Klein Bosch Lawnmower toy below:

Or pick up the adult version, the Bosch Advanced Rotak 750: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023235

Morphy Richards breakfast set

Playing house provides hours of fun for little ones as they mimic adult behaviours such as preparing breakfast. This Morphy Richards set will allow them to imitate the morning routine during playtime, with toy versions of the Morphy Richards coffee maker, kettle with water level indicators, toaster with 'pop-up' toast, colourful crockery, cutlery and food.

Compare prices on the Casdon Morphy Richards kitchen set toy below:

Or pick up the adult version, the Morphy Richards Venture 100130 kettle: SQUIRREL_TEXT_12877279

See the best gifts for five-year-olds for more ideas.

Dyson hair dryer and straightener

Budding beauty lovers will have plenty of fun getting ready for the school disco with this Dyson hair dryer and straightener toy. Just like the best hairdryers, it can blow real air and includes lights and sounds, but with the bonus of no dangerous heat.

Compare prices on the Casdon Dyson Supersonic styling set toy below:

Or pick up the adult version, the Dyson Supersonic: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023511