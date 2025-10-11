By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

The shares and funds driving the FTSE 100 to record heights – should you invest?

The top 10 best-performing UK funds of 2025
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

The FTSE 100 has hit another record high this week, posting 15% growth since the start of the year, but experts still claim UK shares are undervalued – meaning there could be good deals to be had.

Gains are being driven in particular by the financial sector, as well as the FTSE’s defensive qualities and income-generating credentials. A bumper forecast of £130.4bn in dividends and share buybacks adds an extra sweetener for investors.

Read on to find out what’s propelling the UK stock market to new heights, the top 10 best-performing UK funds of 2025, and how you can invest.

Please note: the content contained in this article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time.

Join Which? Money

FTSE on the accelerator

The UK’s main stock market index – which tracks the 100 biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange – climbed above 9,500 earlier this week, setting a new record. The index rises when the total value of these companies’ shares increases.

Strong performances from some of the key companies that make up the index have helped drive the FTSE’s rapid growth this year.

In particular, healthcare firms such as GSK and AstraZeneca have benefited from treatment innovations and postponed US tariffs. Banks like HSBC and Lloyds are making profits from higher interest rates, and miners like Fresnillo have been buoyed by rocketing gold and silver prices.

But experts think there’s more happening under the surface that's helping to charge the UK stock market’s growth.

‘With President Trump’s unpredictable policymaking, and the full effect of tariffs on the global economy uncertain, there’s more demand for assets which offer stable returns,’ said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

‘Many companies on the FTSE are multinationals with wide global sources of revenue and are highly cash generating, so are more reliable dividend payers. The dividend-strong FTSE 100 is coming into its own.’

As an extra incentive, dividends in 2025 are expected to hit £88.3bn across the UK market, according to Computershare's dividend monitor. The FTSE 100 is expected to generate the bulk of this – £79.4bn (90% of the total) as reported by AJ Bell, which rises to £130.4bn when you add in share buybacks.

FTSE 100 year-to-date

The FTSE 100 index has reached a record-high valuation.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

Which are the top UK funds?

It’s been a great year for UK shares, but an even better one for certain UK funds.

Investment funds allow you to pool your money with that of other investors to buy a diversified portfolio of assets, such as shares from different companies, bonds or property.

‘The scale of outperformance from certain funds is truly impressive,’ said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. ‘The best-performing UK funds have been pouring the equivalent of liquid gold.’

Top UK funds year-to-date

FundTypeTotal return
SVS Zeus Dynamic OpportunitiesActive28.4%
Artemis SmartGARP UK EquityActive27.7%
Ninety One UK Special SituationsActive23.4%
Dimensional UK ValueActive22.6%
Artemis UK SelectActive22.1%
Brompton UK RecoveryActive20.6%
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX ETFPassive20.5%

Source: AJ Bell, FE Fund Analytics

Passive funds are designed to follow the performance of a market index such as the FTSE 100 or Dow Jones. They usually do this by buying shares in all the companies in that index, in proportion to their market value. 

Actively managed funds are run by portfolio managers who select shares, bonds and other assets with the aim of outperforming the market.

Topping the pile is SVS Zeus Dynamic Opportunities, which has returned 28.4% this year. The actively managed fund aims to generate capital growth in excess of the FTSE All-Share, has an ongoing charge of 1.23%, and its top holdings include Rolls-Royce, Tesco and Chemring Group.

Meanwhile, Barclays UK Equity Income tops the list of income (dividend) generating funds, with a return of 20.6%. The fund seeks to achieve an income in line with, or in excess of, the income of the FTSE All-Share over a five-year period. It has an ongoing charge of 1.1%, and top holdings include BP, Johnson Matthey and Barclays.

Top 10 UK Equity Income funds year-to-date

Income funds invest in companies that consistently pay dividends, with the goal of generating a regular income for investors.

FundTypeTotal return
Barclays UK Equity IncomeActive20.6%
iShares UK Dividend ETFPassive20.4%
L&G UK Equity IncomeActive20.1%
Vanguard FTSE UK Equity IncomePassive20.1%
TM Redwheel UK Equity IncomeActive19.7%
Redwheel UK ValueActive19.5%
VT Munro Smart-Beta UKPassive18.8%

Source: AJ Bell, FE Fund Analytics 

Is now a good time to buy UK shares?

UK-listed firms as a whole have made strong returns, ahead of the US market and level pegging with the Eurozone according to Morningstar UK.

Despite these gains, experts point out that UK stocks are still undervalued overall, which make a compelling case for investment.

Speaking to Morningstar UK, Michael Field, chief European market strategist at Morningstar, said: ‘The UK is cheaper than the US, but it’s also cheap relative to the rest of Europe. With the US trading at a slight premium, the UK represents good value.'

According to the investment research company, basic materials (mining and metal refining), real estate, and healthcare companies in particular are more undervalued than the wider market.

What to look for when you invest

It’s important to always do your research when picking shares or funds to invest in.

For companies, you should check their current and predicted profits, debt position, share price growth, cash holdings, and the price-to-earnings ratio (which measures a company's share price relative to its earnings).

For funds, be sure to check its stated aim, look at the annual fees, research their portfolio of holdings, past performance, and net asset value (NAV, which measures the overall value of an entity's assets minus liabilities like debt).

This might sound intimidating, but there are plenty of resources available to help you. Most investment platforms, for example, should have all of this information readily available, and many have in-built tools to help you.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.