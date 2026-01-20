The trusted news websites showing us scam adverts

News websites receive a huge amount of money from advertisers promoting their business and services alongside news stories. But scammers are getting in on the act to target you and me.

In this podcast, we sit down with Which? senior journalist Tali Ramsey to chat about her investigation into the scam adverts she found on some of the UK's most trusted news websites. She tells us how fraudsters are using artificial intelligence (AI) to fool us and get hold of our money.

Plus, with AI getting more and more believable, Tali shares some advice on how to spot whether an advert is legitimate or not.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

Outsmart the fraudsters free newsletter Sign up for our free Scam Alerts service. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.