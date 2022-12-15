The UK 3G network switch-off: what you need to know

The UK’s 3G mobile services, operated by the ‘Big Four’ providers EE, Three, Vodafone and O2, are being phased out over the next few years, starting in early 2023.

Used since 2003 and delivers calls, texts and lower speed data using older, less efficient technology, 3G (and ultimately 2G) is being switched off to make room for faster and more reliable 5G networks.

The switch off may be problematic for customers using older mobile devices and services, which rely on these networks, though anyone with a newer mobile phone may simply require a simple software update.

Read on to find out if you're affected, and what you can do to plan ahead.

When will 3G and 2G services end on UK mobile networks?

In 2021, the government made an agreement with mobile network operators Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three that 3G and 2G mobile services will be phased out by 2033. However, the providers are free to choose when they end 3G and 2G services, within this timeframe.

Vodafone has said it'll begin closing 3G services in early 2023, with the entire 3G network switched off by December 2023, but has no current plans to close 2G before the 2033 deadline.

has said it'll begin closing 3G services in early 2023, with the entire 3G network switched off by December 2023, but has no current plans to close 2G before the 2033 deadline. EE will also phase out 3G services throughout 2023, with the network then closing in early 2024, and 2G services will be switched off 'later in the decade'.

will also phase out 3G services throughout 2023, with the network then closing in early 2024, and 2G services will be switched off 'later in the decade'. Three expects to have closed its 3G offering by the end of 2024. Three never had a 2G network as it launched as the UK's first 100% 3G network.

expects to have closed its 3G offering by the end of 2024. Three never had a 2G network as it launched as the UK's first 100% 3G network. O2 has not specifically announced when it will close down 3G and 2G services, or whether it'll be before the agreed date of 2033.

As it stands, O2 will be the only provider still offering 3G network services by 2025.

Virtual networks, such as Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile and Smarty, piggback off one of the Big Four networks. As such, their 3G services will end in line with the parent network. Check the table below to see what this means for virtual providers:

Why are 3G networks closing?

The number of people using 5G handsets quadrupled in 2021. Three has purchased the largest amount of spectrum for 5G of any provider, and intends to improve 5G users’ experience with over £2 billion of investment. Three claims 5G usage on its network has increased by 358% in the past year.

There is only a limited amount of spectrum available, so something had to give to help meet this higher demand.



Additionally, there is an increased cost to simultaneously operating the two types of network required to support 2G/3G and 4G/5G services, which is encouraging providers to end 2G and 3G. The money saved from these closures can then be invested in making improvements to the 4G and 5G network.

Three expects the trend of customers using 3G-only handsets to continue to decline, as faster 4G and 5G devices are introduced to the market.

What does the end of 3G mean for my mobile phone?

For most phone users, nothing will need to change provided your phone supports 4G services. However, some older phones, including simple phones, will no longer be able to connect to a network to use data.

If you have an older phone, your options are to upgrade the device to one that supports 4G and 5G, or buy a SIM for a network that still supports 3G when it's cut off by your current provider. The safest option as it stands would be O2.

Your mobile provider should contact you with plenty of advance warning before you lose access to 3G data, but proactively contacting them should be your first step if you have any concerns about 3G services being discontinued.

Is the rest of the world switching off 3G and 2G networks?

The UK is not the first country to start phasing out 3G and 2G services. The USA has already switched off all 3G networks, and other countries all over the world will be following suit, with varying timetables.

If you are travelling somewhere that has already started switching off its 3G services, you might have issues accessing roaming data. If you have an older phone, it may be impossible to make calls, send texts or access data without using wi-fi.

Will other devices be affected by the 3G switch off?



3G networks are used by more than just phones. Some other devices, such as care alarms, security alarms and payment terminals, may also operate using 3G networks.

If you have any of these devices, it may need to be upgraded to make sure it still works when the 3G networks are switched off. Check with your device supplier or service provider to find out if this will be a problem and what you need to do.

