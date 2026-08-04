9 things that can go wrong when flying with a baby and how to avoid them

Catching a flight can be stressful at the best of times, but if you also factor in a baby, the stress can reach a whole new level.

From your little one's ears popping during take-off, to not having the right documentation for them to travel, we give you the know-how to cope if problems occur and suggest ways to make travelling as smooth as possible.

Looking for items to make travelling with your baby easier? See our round-ups of the best child car seats, baby slings and pushchairs

1. Your baby falling ill before your flight

If your baby develops a cough, cold, rash or fever before your holiday there could be a chance you won't be able to fly.

In some cases, Calpol or other infant paracetamol pain relief might be enough to settle symptoms but speak to your pharmacist or doctor about whether flying will potentially make your baby's illness worse or make other passengers sick.

Airlines can deny boarding of a passenger who looks unwell (even a baby), especially if they think they might have something contagious like chicken pox, so seek their advice too.

Fever - a fever in itself might not be enough to change your travel plans but if it's accompanied by other symptoms such as listlessness, dehydration or a rash, delaying your flight might be advisable.

a fever in itself might not be enough to change your travel plans but if it's accompanied by other symptoms such as listlessness, dehydration or a rash, delaying your flight might be advisable. Chicken pox - your baby can't fly if they're developing new spots or are still infectious but if they have crusted spots, you should get a letter from your GP confirming they are no longer infectious.

your baby can't fly if they're developing new spots or are still infectious but if they have crusted spots, you should get a letter from your GP confirming they are no longer infectious. Ear infection - flying with an ear infection can be painful and may also lead to a burst eardrum from the pressure experienced during take-off and landing so you should avoid air travel.

flying with an ear infection can be painful and may also lead to a burst eardrum from the pressure experienced during take-off and landing so you should avoid air travel. Rash - you may be able to explain their rash (a change in washing detergent causing irritation, for example) but if you can't explain it, seek immediate medical advice.

What childhood rash is this? Our guide is packed with pictures and descriptions to help you identify and treat common childhood rashes

2. Forgetting vital documents

Regardless of age, everyone needs certain official documentation in order to travel, and that includes young babies. We've listed the must-have documents for flying:

Passport. Even new-borns can't travel without a passport. Babies must be photographed against a plain light-coloured sheet for the picture, and without dummies, toys or clothing that'll make it difficult to recognise them.

Even new-borns can't travel without a passport. Babies must be photographed against a plain light-coloured sheet for the picture, and without dummies, toys or clothing that'll make it difficult to recognise them. Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). Apply for your baby's own GHIC card to access 'necessary healthcare' in most* EU countries at the same price as its citizens. It's easy and free to get a GHIC card yourself so don't be conned into paying for one.

Apply for your baby's own GHIC card to access 'necessary healthcare' in most* EU countries at the same price as its citizens. It's easy and free to yourself so don't be conned into paying for one. Travel insurance. Make sure you add your baby to your travel policy. As well as covering your baby for non-GHIC medical care, your travel insurance should also cover lost, stolen or damaged items including buggies and car seats, as well as cancelling or cutting your holiday short, which may happen if your baby is unwell.

Make sure you add your baby to your travel policy. As well as covering your baby for non-GHIC medical care, your travel insurance should also cover lost, stolen or damaged items including buggies and car seats, as well as cancelling or cutting your holiday short, which may happen if your baby is unwell. Evidence of their relationship to you. If you're travelling with a child under 18 and your surname is different to theirs, you'll need to carry documentation to prove your relationship with them or the reason you're travelling. Without this, you may end up being questioned because the Border Force is obliged by law to safeguard children.

Which? has rated the best and worst travel insurance to help you find what you need, including the minimum levels of cover that we recommend

3. Travelling with an unapproved car seat

Your child's car seat might be legal in the UK, but that doesn't necessarily mean the same applies at your destination.

Check child car seat rules and regulations in the country or state you're visiting, including whether you're required to use a car seat in taxis.

If it's not compliant, you may need to hire one at your destination. Make sure you check our list of Don't Buy child car seats beforehand to avoid getting stuck with a seat we don't recommend.

If you're going to use your car seat on board the flight you'll generally have to pay for an additional seat, or you can check it into the hold as part of your free allowance.

Travelling with a pushchair? Check these airline restrictions before you book

4. Being refused important items

It's worth knowing the airline's restrictions on important items, such as formula and medicines, so they don't end up being refused at the gate.

Pushchairs. Airlines generally allow you to check in a fully collapsible pushchair for free, but some have rules about size and/or weight to determine whether it goes in the cabin or hold. Check these pushchair airline restrictions beforehand.

Airlines generally allow you to check in a fully collapsible pushchair for free, but some have rules about size and/or weight to determine whether it goes in the cabin or hold. Check these beforehand. Baby formula and baby food. You can take enough baby food, baby milk and sterilised water in your hand luggage for the journey, even if they exceed the usual liquids limits, as long as you're travelling with your baby.

You can take enough baby food, baby milk and sterilised water in your hand luggage for the journey, even if they exceed the usual liquids limits, as long as you're travelling with your baby. Bottles. Empty baby bottles can go in hand luggage, although remember airline staff might not be able to sterilise them for you.

Empty baby bottles can go in hand luggage, although remember airline staff might not be able to sterilise them for you. Breast milk. You can carry breast milk in your hand luggage in containers holding no more than 2000ml each, even if your baby isn't with you, but be aware the bottles may be opened for screening by airport staff. Frozen breast milk must travel in the hold.

You can carry breast milk in your hand luggage in containers holding no more than 2000ml each, even if your baby isn't with you, but be aware the bottles may be opened for screening by airport staff. Frozen breast milk must travel in the hold. Essential medicines. If your baby has been prescribed a liquid medication that's more than 100ml, leave it in its original packaging (don't decant it into smaller bottles) and carry either a prescription with their name on it or a letter from a medical professional.

5. Your flight being delayed

Delays can be a nightmare at any time, but especially when you're travelling with an infant. So you're prepared just in case, we recommend that you:

Pack extra essentials in your hand luggage. Factor in space for extra milk and food, plus some toys to keep youngsters entertained. You might also want to consider packing extra changes of clothing, nappies, wipes and cloths.

Factor in space for extra milk and food, plus some toys to keep youngsters entertained. You might also want to consider packing extra changes of clothing, nappies, wipes and cloths. Check your travel insurance for added airline extras. As well as giving you cover if your flight is severely delayed, your insurance might include access to a lounge for greater comfort while you wait.

As well as giving you cover if your flight is severely delayed, your insurance might include access to a lounge for greater comfort while you wait. Ask about facilities for parents and youngsters. Many airports have specific family facilities such as kids' zones, breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities or places where you can warm your baby's bottles, as well as showers.

Many airports have specific family facilities such as kids' zones, breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities or places where you can warm your baby's bottles, as well as showers. Claim flight compensation for the baby, too. Your child is entitled to compensation in the event of delays or cancellation, even if they don't have their own seat.

Have you had a flight delay? Which? guides you through the rules on flight delays and cancellations, including whether you can claim compensation

6. Struggling on and off the plane with bags and a baby

Negotiating narrow plane gangways while juggling hand luggage packed to the brim with baby essentials, your own carry-on, a car seat and - of course - your baby can be daunting. Here's our top tips to make it simpler:

Use a baby sling or carrier. This will enable you to navigate hands-free - especially if you use a forward facing sling and carry a backpack. Be aware that if you use a structured baby backpack carrier rather than something soft like a sling , some airlines may count that as part of your free equipment allowance.

This will enable you to navigate hands-free - especially if you use a and carry a backpack. Be aware that if you use a structured baby backpack carrier rather than something soft like a sling , some airlines may count that as part of your free equipment allowance. Keep important family documentation in one folder. With so many variables to think of, the last thing you need is to be scrambling around in different pockets for vital documents. If you're travelling with another adult, consider giving them a copy of these documents too - just in case.

With so many variables to think of, the last thing you need is to be scrambling around in different pockets for vital documents. If you're travelling with another adult, consider giving them a copy of these documents too - just in case. Ask for help. Whether it's a concierge service, porters or a 'meet and assist'-type service, there are often options available meaning you don't have to struggle on your own. This can be especially helpful if you're travelling solo with kids.

Whether it's a concierge service, porters or a 'meet and assist'-type service, there are often options available meaning you don't have to struggle on your own. This can be especially helpful if you're travelling solo with kids. Put flight non-essentials in the hold. Although some airlines give infants a smaller baggage allowance, most give children over two the same as adults. Check in as many of the bits you won't need during the flight to maximise space.

Read our reviews to help you decide which baby sling or carrier to buy

7. Ears popping on take off and landing

The change in pressure during take-off and landing can be a real challenge because the Eustachian tubes, which are responsible for air pressure regulation in the ears, are narrower in babies.

Although babies aren't able to intentionally pop their ears like older children and adults can, they will naturally pop if they're breastfeeding, or sucking on a bottle or dummy.

While it's not always possible to control when your baby is awake or asleep, it's worth bearing in mind that it may be helpful to have them drinking and swallowing during take off and landing - if you can time it right.

Which? helps you choose the best formula milk for your child

8. Your baby feeling unwell during the flight

The thought of your baby becoming unwell mid-flight may fill you with dread, but research suggests it's not that likely and most tend to be common illnesses.

A 2020 study of medical incidents on airlines involving children found that a third of the cases were nausea and vomiting, and the next common issue was fever or chills, with most happening on long-haul flights.

While airlines generally carry adult forms of medication, such as paracetamol tablets, these aren't suitable for babies so experts recommend taking basic children's medication in your hand luggage, including liquid paracetamol and rehydration salts in case of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Plane travel is dehydrating so keep your little one well-hydrated with milk, water or diluted juice. Carrying a digital thermometer may also give you peace of mind so you can monitor your child's temperature during the flight if they do appear to becoming unwell.

Best digital thermometers: what you need to know to buy a no-fuss digital thermometer for your baby or child

9. Boredom and tantrums

Tantrums are especially common on flights as space is restricted and there's little opportunity to provide a full suite of distractions, but the following may help:

Choose night-time flights. This is especially beneficial on long-haul flights because the cabin environment will be geared towards sleeping. With cabin lights dimmed and minimal interruptions, hopefully your baby will sleep for a good chunk of the time in the air.

This is especially beneficial on long-haul flights because the cabin environment will be geared towards sleeping. With cabin lights dimmed and minimal interruptions, hopefully your baby will sleep for a good chunk of the time in the air. Pick a window seat. When awake, your baby can look out of the window for entertainment. Plus, toddlers won't be able to wander as easily into the aisle as they would in other seats. Window seats also afford breastfeeding mums more privacy than middle or aisle options.

When awake, your baby can look out of the window for entertainment. Plus, toddlers won't be able to wander as easily into the aisle as they would in other seats. Window seats also afford breastfeeding mums more privacy than middle or aisle options. Don't board too early. Although parents with young babies can board first, you may be thankful for having those few extra minutes to keep them entertained out of your seats.

Although parents with young babies can board first, you may be thankful for having those few extra minutes to keep them entertained out of your seats. Bring things to entertain them with. Infants under three months are likely to spend most of their time sleeping, while those aged 3-6 months might like a teether or a couple of colourful toys. Any older and their surroundings could provide plenty of entertainment, but bring along interactive toys like puppets just in case, as well as something new and interesting for more challenging moments. Pack their favourite food and snacks too, as you won't know what the airline's baby or toddler meals contain until they arrive.

*except Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein