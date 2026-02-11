This quick check could save you hundreds on your mobile contract

Keeping on top of all your monthly bills can feel like a hassle, but there’s an easy way to find out if you could make some big savings on your mobile phone bill.

A simple text message will tell you if you're out of contract, if a phone was fully paid off and if you're now automatically on a rolling monthly deal with the network. This is a great opportunity to switch networks to save money. You can leave penalty free with 30 days notice and if you are out of contract, it's unlikely you are paying the best price available.

Read on to find out how it works, and how much you could be paying based on your data needs.

How to find out if your phone plan is out of contract

Text INFO for free to 85075 and you’ll get a text back detailing if you’re out of contract or if any early termination fees would apply to leaving your network.

Some networks may send a follow up text requesting your date of birth to confirm your identity.

This service is provided by telecoms regulator Ofcom and can help customers easily understand their situation. It doesn't start a switching process or have any other impact on your mobile plan, so you're free to decide what to do next once you have this information.

How to start making savings on your mobile bill

Once you've determined if you're out of contract, the next step is to see how much data you use each month. Follow the steps below to work this out via your mobile phone, or alternatively you can check data use on your account page with your mobile provider.

On an iPhone:

Go to Settings and select Mobile Data.

This will show you data you've used in the current period, which will be from when you first started using the phone.

On an Android:

Go to Settings, select Connections then Data Usage or Data.

In the Data menu it will show you how much data you've used since a certain date. You should make sure the start date or billing cycle for your contract is correct so it refreshes at the right time.

As well as helping you to work out your average data usage, there are other useful features on these menus. You can also set a data warning, so if you're getting close to your cap your phone will alert you and, in some cases, switch your data off until you override it. You may see a Data Saver option in the menu, too. Activating it will stop some apps from using your data while you aren't using them. You can also choose which apps have unrestricted access, so you'll still get emails and notifications when you're using other apps or your phone is asleep, and check how much data you've used while roaming, which is useful when you're abroad.

For more tips on data usage read our guide on how to keep track of your mobile data and minutes.

How much you should be spending on mobile data

Once you’ve confirmed your contract situation and how much data you need, you can start looking for a cheap new Sim deal.

Low data users – no more than £6

If you expect to use less than 10GB of data each month, there are plenty of Sim deals available for around £6 or less. See a selection below - and click 'Show more' for more options.

Medium data users – no more than £10

Around £8 to £10 a month should get most phone users plenty of data to cover their needs. Our survey of over 5,000 mobile users found that over three quarters (75%) don't use more than 20GB of data in a month.

High data users – no more than £20

Even if you require large amounts of data, unlimited can be found for as little as £15 a month. In contrast, unrestricted unlimited data with EE is £38 a month. A switch like this from the Big Four to a smaller, cheaper network could save £276 a year but whatever your data needs, you should be able to find savings.

How to get great value in the Sim market

Our top tips for achieving value and satisfaction when looking for Sim-only contracts are:

Pick a smaller network, as every year they outperform the big four on our key star ratings such as value for money, customer service and communication quality and frequency

Look for introductory deals with incredibly low prices for the first three or six months, but make sure the increased price after this time still makes the overall cost worthwhile

Don’t get swept away by the perks on offer from the big four, if you don’t actually need or use them, or their value isn’t worth the high price of the contract

If you struggle with poor signal or data connection, check our mobile network signal quality map to see who performs best in your area.

How to switch mobile networks

Text to switch has made switching mobile network easier than ever. You need a porting authorisation code (PAC), which you get with a simple text message from your current network provider.

Previously, to get a PAC you had to call your provider, who would often try to deter you from switching and make the process frustrating.

To switch and keep the same mobile number, text PAC to 65075. Your current mobile provider should send you a text within one minute, and the PAC lasts for 30 days. The text will also have important information such as any charges for early termination (although this won’t apply if you’re out of contract). Give the PAC to your new provider, which has to complete the switch within one working day.

To switch and change your number, text STAC to 75075 to receive your service termination authorisation code, then follow the same procedure as if you’d received a PAC.

For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider.

