Tips for being a good executor from those who have taken on the role before
Being an executor for a loved one who has recently died can be a stressful task at an already difficult time. But you can learn lessons from those who have taken on the role before.
In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, Which? researcher Holly Lanyon tells us what she found when speaking to executors, and what tips they’d share to people who are lined up for the role in the future.
Plus, from the Which? Legal team, James Buchan explains why it's important for executors to be organised and the penalties that you could incur if you do things wrong.
