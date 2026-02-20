Tips for being a good executor from those who have taken on the role before

Being an executor for a loved one who has recently died can be a stressful task at an already difficult time. But you can learn lessons from those who have taken on the role before.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, Which? researcher Holly Lanyon tells us what she found when speaking to executors, and what tips they’d share to people who are lined up for the role in the future.

Plus, from the Which? Legal team, James Buchan explains why it's important for executors to be organised and the penalties that you could incur if you do things wrong.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.