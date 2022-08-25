5 reasons why September is the best month to travel

Fewer crowds, lower prices and pleasant weather are some of the advantages of September sun. But there are some other less obvious reasons to holiday off-peak.

You won’t have to be up at the crack of dawn to secure a deck chair on the beach in September, and, actually, it’s one of the best months to travel to some destinations. See a spectacular wildlife show in Africa or beat the throngs to Thailand at the start of dry season, all while saving money too.

Here’s why you should go on holiday in September.

1. Holidays are cheaper

It’s no secret that prices soar during the peak summer months, but you might be surprised at just how much you could save by waiting until September to jet away. When we checked, a week’s four-star break to Zante with Which? Recommended Provider Jet2Holidays was £532 cheaper for a couple travelling in mid-September compared to August.

2. There’s less travel disruption

Airport and airline staff were laid off in their thousands when travel ground to a halt in 2020. Now that passenger numbers are soaring again, the industry is struggling to meet demand. While flight cancellations are due to continue into autumn, there’s less chance of disruption with a more manageable passenger-to-staff ratio.

What’s more, you’re more likely to avoid strike chaos. Staff typically walk out in the busiest travel periods in order to cause maximum disruption. Both Ryanair and easyJet workers took part in industrial action this summer in disputes over pay.

3. Hot weather, but fewer crowds

Expect balmy climes of 27°C in Spain, Greece and Portugal as well as plenty of space on the beach. Meanwhile, if you’re planning a getaway in the UK, temperatures hover around 19°C – ideal for walking and cycling. It’s good news for swimmers and surfers too: the sea is typically warmest at this time having had all summer to warm up.

Further afield, south-east Asia is just emerging from its wet season, bringing with it the sweet spot of good weather before the worst of the crowds arrive. And you won’t be boiling alive in Sub-Saharan Africa with the mercury dancing around 18°C in Cape Town and 29°C in Mombasa.

See where else to go in September for hot weather

4. You don’t contribute to overtourism

Dodging the crowds not only means less queuing for a restaurant table but also that you’ll also be helping the local environment and economy.

A getaway in shoulder season means you won’t be contributing to overtourism, which can threaten ecosystems and damage local landmarks. And with visitor numbers to Spain, Italy and Greece down by a third compared with August, you’ll also support tourism-reliant local businesses during the post-summer lull.

5. Nature is at its finest

From North America’s reddening leaves and harvest farmers’ markets to a spring awakening in South Africa, September brings with it some of nature’s most beautiful sights.

Canada and New England are arguably at their best at the start of autumn when the air is fresher and the trees are bulging with fruit. In the UK, it’s the perfect time to see wildflowers come into bloom. While the flora of spring is dying off by August, September sees an explosion of purple flowering bell heather, musk thistles and towering sunflowers.

The southern African region is also teeming with wildlife at this time of year. The start of the month marks one of nature’s most spectacular sights as wildebeest dash across Tanzania's Serengeti to make the Great Migration into Masai Mara of Kenya.