TSB to close 9 branches in 2023 - is your local bank on the list?

This year, TSB will close nine bank branches in England and Scotland, as more of its customers move to digital banking.

TSB is not the only bank to announce more branch closures for 2023 - HSBC will shut 114 sites this year, Lloyds Banking Group is set to shut 59 branches and Barclays will close 26 sites.

Here, Which? reveals the full list of TSB branches that will close this year, and looks at what’s being done to protect access to cash.

Which TSB Bank branches will close?

Here are the locations of the nine branches that will close in 2023. They are all located in England and Scotland, and due to close in May.

Why are these branches closing?

TSB said the decision to close a bank branch is ‘never taken lightly’, but its customers are banking differently, and more of them are using digital banking.

A spokesman told Which?: ‘We remain committed to a national branch network and have invested £30m upgrading it over the last two years.

‘Through video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services, TSB customers now have more ways to bank with us than ever before.’

TSB said it will be opening TSB 'banking pods' in local shopping centres in Wigan and Luton, where branches are due to close. The 'banking pods' will provide cash and banking services.

In Kirkwall, it’s opening a pop-up service, which will open three days a week. This will also provide customers with banking services.

How many branches has TSB closed?

TSB closed 80 sites in 2020, 164 sites in 2021 and 70 sites last year. This means it's closed 314 banks over the past three years.

Once the latest closures have taken place in May, it will have 213 bank branches remaining.

Which other banks are closing branches?

TSB isn't the only organisation closing branches this year. Almost all major high street banks have sites earmarked for closure, and more could follow.

HSBC is due to close 114 sites this year, Lloyds Banking Group will close 59 banks, NatWest is due to close 43 sites, Barclays will close 26 sites, Santander will close five and Nationwide has one scheduled closure.

To find out whether your local bank branch is closing, or has recently closed, our bank branch closure checker tool shows the branches shutting down in your local authority area.

More than 800 bank branches closed in 2022

Lloyds Banking Group announced the most branches last year, with 186 announced. This was closely followed by Barclays, with 184 branches:

Barclays: 184

Danske Bank: 4

HSBC: 70

Lloyds Group (includes Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland): 186

NatWest (including Royal Bank of Scotland sites): 83

Nationwide: 22

Metro Bank: 3

Santander: 1

TSB: 70

What's being done to protect access to cash?

Here are some of the cash solutions that have been announced or put in place since our campaign began:

TSB ‘pop-up’ branches

TSB has more than 40 pop-up bank branches across England, Wales and Scotland.

You can do the following services at a pop-up locations:

Help with managing your existing payments, such as direct debits.

Internet and mobile banking registration, forgotten passwords and troubleshooting.

Reporting lost or stolen cards.

Non-cash payments to someone you’ve paid before, up to £10,000.

Help with general product enquiries.

Help with managing finances if you’ve suffered a bereavement.

However, you won’t be able to withdraw or deposit cash, or open and close accounts. You can find your nearest pop-up location on the TSB website.

Legislation in the Queen's Speech

First announced in the Queen’s Speech in May, the forthcoming legislation will ensure people can continue to conveniently withdraw and deposit cash.

This will be monitored and enforced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). However, the Scottish Affairs Committee of MPs has accused banks of 'rushing to close [branches] before legislation to protect access to cash and banking services can take effect'.

With its new powers, the FCA could stop banks and building societies from closing cash access services if there was no suitable alternative within a reasonable distance.

Which? is pushing for there to be a requirement that access to cash is free.

Reviews by Link to commission new cash services

Last December, the Cash Action Group (CAG) announced that any community facing the closure of a core cash service, such as a bank branch or ATM, will trigger an independent review by Link.

Link will determine whether a new solution should be provided and will have the power to commission services, such as a shared banking hub or better Post Office services, to meet the cash needs of the community as a whole – not just the customers of one bank or building society.

Out of the nine closures, Link has determined that a deposit solution should be put in place in Keynsham, Somerset.

Post Office services

Since January 2020, customers of certain banks have been able to use Post Office branches to withdraw and deposit cash in their accounts and make balance queries. Most banks will also allow you to deposit cheques.

This service, described as a 'lifeline' by the Post Office, means that people can still access essential services, even if their local bank branch has shut.

The service will run until December 2025, after a new agreement was signed with 30 banks last February.