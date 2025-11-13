Viagogo and Stubhub: do you know who you’re really buying from?

Buying tickets for popular events has become increasingly difficult for UK consumers, with general sales selling out in a matter of minutes.

But take a look on Viagogo and Stubhub – two unofficial resale sites – and you’ll find an abundance of tickets for even the most sought-after events.

Resellers on these platforms are known to list batches of tickets at inflated prices – often minutes after presales have taken place.

But with tickets so hard to come by on primary ticket sites, how are so many resellers on these platforms able to list multiple sets of tickets? Who are the traders operating on these sites? And can you ever really trust who you’re buying from on these platforms?

Here, we take a look at who the touts are, how they manage to list so many tickets, and why we’re calling on the government to overhaul how resale sites operate.

Overseas resellers are prolific

Which? looked at the traders listing tickets on these platforms for some of the most popular UK music and sports events.

Many of the traders were based outside of the UK, suggesting there are global operations exploiting the UK’s broken ticket industry.

Some of these traders – based in Alicante, Singapore, São Paulo, Dubai and Delaware – had prolific listings on either Viagogo or Stubhub (or both), often selling multiple sets of tickets for popular events.

Eventual tickets, based in Alicante, had multiple listings on Stubhub for events such as Oasis, Coldplay, Kane Brown, Katy Perry, Five, Post Malone and an All Points East day festival with Raye headlining.

Ticket Delivery LLC, based in Delaware, similarly often had multiple listings on either Viagogo or Stubhub for Coldplay, Post Malone, Arijit Singh, Oasis, Five, Katy Perry and All Points East events, as well as a Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns NFL game.

On Viagogo, Which? found traders from Bucharest, Vietnam, China, Dubai, the USA, Israel, Hong Kong, Austria and the Netherlands selling tickets for a Lady Gaga London date. For the women’s rugby world cup final, the traders on Stubhub were based in Russia and Malta.

Unsurprisingly, these tickets were often listed for well above face value price. We found an All Points East ticket listed for £114,666 (Viagogo), a seat at the Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Brown NFL game listed at £3,568.39 (Stubhub), a women’s rugby final ticket costing £596 (Viagogo), a Post Malone ticket for £726.39 (Stubhub), and a Coldplay ticket listed at £814.52 (Stubhub).

Oasis tickets were listed for as much as £3,498.85 on Stubhub and £4,442 on Viagogo.

Who are these traders?

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) secured a court order in 2018 requiring Viagogo to outline the identity of traders.

Trader names and addresses are easier to find on Stubhub. But on Viagogo, this information is buried in T&Cs-style small print on the final checkout page. Click on the ‘trader information’ link if you do manage to spot it, and you have to go through a captcha form to actually see the trader’s address.

But even when you have the trader’s information, it’s still not always clear who you’re buying from, or whether the trader's name and address are genuine. Often, when you search the name of the trader, it’s difficult to find any further details about who they are or how to contact them.

‘It’s very difficult to find out who the traders are,’ Adam Webb, campaign manager at FanFair Alliance, a group that campaigns against profiteering in the secondary ticket market, told us.

‘Some of the younger generation have moved on from selling trainers and games consoles into ticket sales because it looks like an easy resale business,’ Adam explained. ‘They’re probably into crypto, drop shipping, affiliate marketing; they kind of want to get something for nothing.'

Speculative listings and ticket bots

The CMA’s court order also restricts speculative selling, which is where people list tickets on resale sites that they haven’t yet bought and that are still available via the primary ticket website.

But we found evidence of speculative listings on both Viagogo and Stubhub. For a Busted vs McFly show in Glasgow in November, we found seats 134-139, row Z, section 328, listed on Viagogo by a Ukrainian seller for £750. But when we looked on Ticketmaster, these exact seats were still available at a fraction of the price, at £386.90.

Similarly, seats 133-138, row JJ, section 328, were listed on Stubhub for £635.68 despite the fact they were still available to buy from Ticketmaster for £386.90. This Stubhub seller was based in Atlanta, USA.

For more popular, sell-out shows, speculative listing is likely less common. For these shows, touts might instead use bots to quickly buy up tickets.

‘Tickets now sell out in minutes. Most of that activity is bots that will have 100 different accounts booking five or six tickets at a time,’ Steve Goddard from Featurespace told us, ‘the tickets are gone within minutes and moved over to reseller sites. It leaves a lot of genuine fans frustrated.’

He told us how this type of fraud is offered as an end-to-end service. ‘These people [selling the ticket bot code] are competing against other criminals. They want people to return to them for their service.

‘We’ve seen this with compromised [bank] cards: if you buy 300 compromised cards and 25% of them don’t work, you can go back and they’ll offer you a refund or give you some vouchers or something. It’s all about customer service – they want ongoing customers to keep coming back. The customer service is scarily good, unfortunately.’

'I'll never use Viagogo again' In May, Nick Lewis ordered tickets via Viagogo for a Coldplay concert in September at Wembley for his wife’s 40th birthday. But in July, he was told by Viagogo that his tickets were no longer valid, and that the tickets had been incorrectly uploaded by the seller. Nick was promised he’d receive another email before the event date with instructions on how to download new e-tickets, but on the day of the event, he still had not received the tickets. He was then promised a link to secure replacement tickets – but this link didn’t arrive. With the event that evening, Nick and his wife were nervous about beginning their journey from Oxfordshire to Wembley without any tickets. They decided to make the journey to the station, while continuously ringing Viagogo to chase up the link. ‘I think we spent several hours on the phone with them that day, getting told slightly different things each time,’ Nick told us. ‘Every time we phoned, we had to wait around 20 minutes to speak with someone.’ Eventually, they did get through to somebody who sent the link through. But Nick – who had spent more than £500 on two standing tickets – was disappointed to find the replacement tickets weren’t like-for-like, as he’d been promised they would be. ‘The replacement tickets were either behind the stage or right at the top – basically the worst seats you can imagine,’ Nick said. Nick then refreshed the link again, and all of a sudden, standing replacement tickets were available. He quickly selected them and got on the train to London, which was leaving in a few minutes. But after they’d got on the train – and having spent more than £75 on transport – Nick was notified by an agent that these tickets were also invalid and had been cancelled. Nick was subsequently refunded, but did not receive compensation for the additional money he’d spent on travel. ‘It was a shocking experience,’ Nick said. ‘It was the first time I’d used a reseller site as it was a special occasion and my wife really wanted to go. But I’ll never use them again.’ Viagogo apologised for Nick’s experience. Fans are protected by its guarantee, which offers fans replacement tickets or their money back if they don't receive tickets in time for the event. It says it has over a 99% success rate for ticket entry and 24/7 customer service support in the rare instance of an issue. ‘As this is an unusual issue, we are investigating this further internally,’ it added.

What did Viagogo and Stubhub say?

Viagogo told us most of its sellers use its platform to sell a few tickets they can no longer use.

It said, as of September 2025, nearly 30% of events in the UK for 2025 had an average ticket price under £50 on Viagogo, and 84% had an average ticket price under £100. For Oasis, the average ticket price two weeks before their first show in Cardiff was £255. It told us that the highest prices on its platform, by default, have not sold.

Viagogo said it's fully compliant with the CMA's regulations, including providing professional sellers' information. Any sellers found to be in breach of regulations will face consequences including penalties and platform removal. It disagrees with the suggestion that traders have fictitious identities.

Viagogo said it prohibits and will remove speculative listings from its platform. Sellers found to be in breach of its policy will be permanently suspended from using its platform. It says transparency is its priority and rejects any suggestion that it misleads users. Its website discloses that it’s the largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events.

Viagogo said it strongly opposes the use of illegal bots to buy tickets from primary sellers. It prohibits sellers from listing tickets that have been purchased illegally, including through bots.

Stubhub International told us it is committed to providing fans with a safe, trusted and transparent marketplace to buy and sell tickets, and is fully compliant with UK regulations.

It said speculative listings are not allowed and will be removed from its platform. It’s since removed the McFly vs Busted speculative listing we included in our article.

It states it does not condone the use of bots and says more enforcement is necessary. It offers a 100% money-back guarantee and human-led customer service.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Sam Fender join Which?'s call for resale price cap

Responding to a government consultation earlier this year, Which? called for a price cap on secondary sites, as well as a requirement by law for resale platforms to verify that sellers own tickets before they can be listed on their sites.

The government consulted on a cap on resale prices earlier this year - but there has been no clear indication of when new laws will be introduced.

Dozens of artists – including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sam Fender and The Cure's Robert Smith – have now signed a joint statement, along with Which?, FanFair Alliance, the Football Supporters' Association and organisations representing the music and theatre industries, venues, managers and ticket retailers.

In the statement, the coalition says new protections are needed to 'help fix elements of the extortionate and pernicious secondary ticketing market that serve the interests of touts, whose exploitative practices are preventing genuine fans from accessing the music, theatre and sports they love'.

'For too long, certain resale platforms have allowed touts to bulk buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices, forcing fans to either pay above the odds or miss out entirely. This erodes trust in the live events sector and undermines the efforts of artists and organisers to make shows accessible and affordable.

'Introducing a cap will restore faith in the ticketing system, help democratise public access to the arts in line with the government’s agenda and make it easier for fans to spot illegal behaviour, such as ticketing fraud,' it adds.