Watch: Air fryer vs oven: which is really cheaper?

Air fryers are reaching new heights of popularity, not only for their supposed health benefits, but also because they claim to use less energy than ovens. We bring our testing to the debate to see whether this fashionable appliance really can save you money.
To conduct our test, we compared a Morphy Richards Health Fryer (currently around £100) to an electric fan oven by cooking chicken breasts, fish fingers and chips and a full roast dinner.
|Cooking method
|Total energy usage (kWh)
|Total cooking time (min)
|Cost (£)
|Air fryer
|0.356
|28
|12p
|Oven
|0.841
|40
|28p
|Cooking method
|Total energy usage (kWh)
|Total cooking time (min)
|Cost (£)
|Air fryer
|0.402
|35
|14p
|Oven
|0.8
|36
|27p
|Cooking method
|Total energy usage (kWh)
|Total cooking time (min)
|Cost (£)
|Air fryer
|0.758
|77
|26p
|Oven
|1.64
|96
|56p
So will an air fryer actually save you any money? It depends.
Using the example of our chicken breast, we found that if you only cook for one person, you'd save around £34.32 per year by switching to an air fryer four times a week.
However, if you're cooking for a family and your four meals a week look more like our fish fingers and chips example, it will take longer to see any savings. According to Which? experts, you would have to cook 476 roast chickens before you made back enough money to pay off that original £100 purchase. However, you would also save 182 hours of waiting time if you use the air fryer.
|Food
|Energy cost per meal
|Cooking time per meal
|Time saved
|Meals to save £100
|Full roast
|26p
|77 mins
|105 hrs
|333
|Roast chicken
|18p
|53 mins
|182 hrs
|476
|Chicken breast
|12p
|28 mins
|125 hrs
|625
|Fish fingers and chips
|14p
|35 mins
|12.8 hrs
|769
As our calculations are based on very specific examples, your savings might also vary depending on the type and size of air fryer you're using, energy efficiency of your oven, and how you like your food cooked.
Overall, we found that the air fryer probably won't be your savior against the cost of living crisis as it will take a long time before you see a return on your investment.
Before you decide to buy one, consider other less trendy appliances that could also save you energy, such as a microwave oven.
