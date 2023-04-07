Watch: How to clean your barbecue

A dirty barbecue not only looks unsightly, but it can harbour nasty bacteria. Dirt can also cause a barbecue to rust and make cooking on it more difficult.
But even though a simple scrub after every use can help avoid these issues, according to research by Karcher, the average Brit has not cleaned their barbecue in more than eight months.
So with the promise of warmer weather this bank holiday weekend, watch our video above on how to quickly clean your grill using just two cheap everyday products. Or, keep reading for a detailed breakdown of the steps, as well as the best barbecue features to look out for if you want to keep it gleaming all summer long.
See our round-up of the best barbecues, along with expert buying advice and ways to make yours last longer
There are lots of barbecue cleaning hacks online, but this is the cheapest and easiest way. Watch the video above or follow these five steps to get your grill sparkling clean.
Tip: Always check what the manufacturer says about your barbecue first in case there are any cleaning no-nos that could invalidate your guarantee.
Make more of your garden - get our free Gardening newsletter for top tips from our experts
You should clean your grills after every use, then give the entire barbecue a deeper clean every three months.
Not only will it minimise the risk of food poisoning from bacteria such as campylobacter, salmonella, listeria and some types of E. coli, it will also help keep your barbecue and its parts rust-free and in good working order.
In fact, in 2022, we surveyed 2,682 UK barbecue owners and found that rusting away to the point of being unusable was the most common fault – but one of the most quick and simple ways to avoid rust is to clean yours properly.
See our guide on how to care for your barbecue for step-by-step instructions
Gas barbecues are less fiddly to clean than charcoal, mainly because there's no ash or coal to dispose of.
However, if you're using a gas model, don't forget to clean the burners using a wire brush or aluminium foil. You should also use a metal pin or barbecue skewer to unblock individual gas outlets so that they're free of grease buildup and can run as efficiently as possible.
Are you in the market for a new gas or charcoal barbecue? Take a look at all our barbecue reviews to help you choose the right one
There's no such thing as a self-cleaning barbecue (yet), but there are some handy features and accessories that can make tidying up after cooking that little bit easier.
Once your barbecue's clean and ready to go, see our round-up of advice on how to cook on your barbecue and get grilling