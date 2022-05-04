Watch: what is a hybrid car?

A hybrid car combines a conventional engine (usually petrol, but diesel hybrids are also available) with an electric motor. Watch our video to find out more about hybrids and discover which is best for you.



There are three main types of hybrid car

Full hybrid

Mild hybrid

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

Depending on the type of hybrid, the electric motor works alongside the petrol engine, or by itself for short periods, with the aim of saving fuel and lowering exhaust emissions.

The best for you will depend on your driving habits and, crucially, whether you can easily install an at-home charging point to top up the battery that powers a plug-in hybrid's electric motor.

For more information on the different types of hybrid car, along with our pick of the very best models, see our guide to the best hybrid cars for 2022.