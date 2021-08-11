Watch: Which? finds the fastest pop up tents

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Pop up tents might seem like a convenient and stress-free way to camp, but our tests found that some are significantly easier to pitch and pack away than others.
We put 10 pop up tents from brands such as Coleman, Eurohike, Regatta and Quechua to the test. The tents came in a range of sizes and cost from as little as £25 right up to over £100.
So which pop up tents did we put up and down the fastest?
Watch our video to find out the results.
Here's the total time it took us to pitch and pack away each pop up tent during testing:
|Tent
|Total time (minutes)
|Mountain Warehouse Pop Up Double Skin 3 Man Tent
|04:35
|Coleman FastPitch Galiano 4
|04:58
|Eurohike Quick Pitch 200 SD 2 Man Tent
|05:20
|Regatta Malawi 2
|05:50
|Trespass 2 Man 1 Room Pop Up Camping Tent
|06:00
|Halfords 2 Person Pop Up Tent - Blue
|06:02
|Olpro Pop Tent - Blue
|06:19
But it isn't all about speed.
We also put each pop up tent through a series of tough tests to find out which ones are best overall, including putting each one through several days of heavy thunderstorms to test their waterproofing.
We bought 10 bestselling pop up tents from the UK's major outdoor gear retailers and put them through a selection of tough and robust tests.
