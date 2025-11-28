We put 8 viral holiday hacks to the test - here are the results
Social media is flooded with influencers jumping on trends to get a better holiday. But are they just chasing likes, or can these hacks actually save you money?
In this episode of Which? Shorts, we we tested some of the most shared holiday hacks, and spent weeks haggling, researching flights, recording and analysing data, as well as speaking to industry experts.
We'll tell you which ones could save you money, and which ones are utter nonsense.
This episode is read by Rob Lilley-Jones and is based on Lauren Bell's article, originally published in the November/December 2025 issue of Which? Travel magazine.
You can also download a transcript of this podcast.
How to listen to podcasts from Which?
We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and we also release special podcasts throughout the year.
Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.
- Which? Money on Apple Podcasts
- Which? Money on Spotify
- Which? Money on YouTube
- Which? Money on YouTube Music
As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.
- Listen to member-exclusive podcasts on the Which? website
- Listen on the go by downloading our app on the Google Play Store
- Listen on the go by downloading our app from the App Store
If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.