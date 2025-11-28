We put 8 viral holiday hacks to the test - here are the results

Social media is flooded with influencers jumping on trends to get a better holiday. But are they just chasing likes, or can these hacks actually save you money?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we we tested some of the most shared holiday hacks, and spent weeks haggling, researching flights, recording and analysing data, as well as speaking to industry experts.

We'll tell you which ones could save you money, and which ones are utter nonsense.

This episode is read by Rob Lilley-Jones and is based on Lauren Bell's article, originally published in the November/December 2025 issue of Which? Travel magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

