How the government's latest cost of living measures could help you

Households' finances continue to face pressure as prices rise and bills increase.

With inflation set to rise, and Ofgem's energy price cap increasing from July, the government has announced several cost-of-living measures over the past few months.

From cutting VAT on family activities over the summer to extending the fuel duty freeze, Which? rounds up what support is available and how it could help you this year.

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Price cuts for supermarket essentials

The government has announced cuts to import tariffs on more than 100 grocery products, as part of its package of cost-of-living measures.

Tariffs are taxes paid on imported goods. The government says that removing or reducing these charges should lower costs for businesses importing products into the UK and could reduce prices for shoppers if those savings are passed on.

Products affected include a range of grocery items such as dried fruits, nuts, biscuits and chocolate. The latest round of tariff reductions follows an earlier announcement to suspend tariffs on products including some fruits, fruit juices, pasta, couscous and tuna.

Find out more: How to spend less at the supermarket

Fuel duty freeze extended

The conflict in the Middle East has driven up the average petrol price across the UK. To help drivers, the government has extended the 5p fuel duty cut for petrol and diesel until the end of the year.

The reduced tax rate for petrol and diesel was introduced by the previous Conservative government in 2022. It was supposed to last 12 months, but has been repeatedly extended. Before this, it was frozen for 11 years.

The Labour government had previously confirmed that the cut would be phased out from September 2026.

Additionally, to protect supply chains and curb rising consumer prices, the government is cutting red diesel duty by over a third until the end of the year, to support farmers. It's also launching a 12-month vehicle excise duty holiday for HGVs, to save hauliers roughly £600 per lorry.

Find out more: How to save fuel and other money-saving driving tips

VAT cut to summer activities

From 25 June to 1 September 2026, VAT will be reduced from 20% to 5% across the UK, to help families save on summer entertainment. This discount applies to children's restaurant meals and family tickets for cinemas, theatres, shows and concerts.

It also covers admission to attractions like theme parks, zoos, museums and soft play areas. The Treasury has confirmed that adults visiting these attractions without children will still benefit from the lower prices.

If businesses pass on the savings in full, the Treasury estimates that a family of four could save £9 on circus tickets, £17 at a wildlife park and £20 at a theme park.

Find out more: 11 cheap and free things to do with kids during school holidays

Free bus travel

Children aged five to 15 in England will be able to travel for free on participating local bus services between 1 and 31 August 2026.

The government says that children will be able to make unlimited journeys on eligible services during the scheme.

Not all routes will take part, so it's worth checking with your local council or bus operator before travelling.

In London, separate schemes already allow children and young people to travel free on many Transport for London services, including buses, trams and the Tube, subject to eligibility rules.

Find out more: Best UK days out for free

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The Crisis and Resilience Fund

The government operates a support scheme, known as the crisis and resilience fund, for people facing severe financial hardship.

Launched in April 2026, this initiative is set to run until April 2029 and serves as a successor to the previous Household Support Fund (HSF).

Separate schemes operate in devolved nations. In Scotland, support is available through the Scottish Welfare Fund , while people in Wales can apply to the Discretionary Assistance Fund .

What support can I get?

The crisis and resilience fund is designed to provide critical financial assistance when you face an emergency or severe financial hardship.

It primarily offers two types of help, which are:

Immediate crisis support: Crisis payments are intended for urgent needs, such as emergency food, essential fuel costs, or replacing vital household items that you cannot afford due to a disaster or sudden income loss.

Crisis payments are intended for urgent needs, such as emergency food, essential fuel costs, or replacing vital household items that you cannot afford due to a disaster or sudden income loss. Long-term resilience assistance: This focuses on helping you stabilise your situation, offering guidance or small grants to prevent future financial crises and build long-term stability.

While multiple applications are allowed, most councils limit you to one approved crisis payment within a six to 12-month window.

If you claim benefits, any crisis payments won't affect your regular payments. Any support you receive has no impact on your regular benefits.

Who can get help?

To qualify for the support, you must generally be aged 16 or over, have a low income, and face an immediate financial emergency.

You do not have to be receiving government benefits to be eligible. However, you are much more likely to qualify if your household already receives benefits, including:

Universal credit

Jobseeker’s allowance (JSA)

Pension credit

Housing benefit

Council tax support

Because the scheme is managed at a local level, the exact eligibility criteria vary between councils. You can find your local council through a tool on Gov.uk .

How do you get help?

You can apply to the crisis and resilience fund directly through your local council’s website. Usually, there will be a separate tab explaining the support offered and how to apply.

Depending on how your specific council manages the fund, you may be able to submit your application through an online portal, over the phone, face-to-face at a local office, or by downloading and posting a completed physical form.

Applications are open and accepted year-round' however, you often can’t apply for the fund more than once within 12 months.

Urgent crisis payment requests are usually processed within 48 hours. If your application is refused, you have the right to contact your local authority and ask it to review the decision. The council will then re-examine your case and provide you with a new decision, along with a full explanation, either in writing or by email.

Find out more: Help if you're struggling to pay your energy bills

Which? launches cost of living manifesto

Which? has launched a cost of living manifesto calling for action to lower energy bills, improve access to affordable healthy food and keep fuel costs down.

The manifesto follows research showing that around three million households had skipped meals to reduce food costs, while millions more have cut back on spending to cover essential bills.