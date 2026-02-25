What Making Tax Digital software should you use?

From April, more than 864,000 taxpayers will need to follow new digital tax rules under Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax.

If you’re a sole trader or landlord earning more than £50,000 a year, you’ll be among the first to move across. Those earning more than £30,000 will follow from April 2027.

HMRC estimates that around 40% of people affected don’t use an accountant or tax adviser. So if you handle your own tax return, you’ll need to get used to keeping digital records and submitting updates through compatible software. Choosing the right package will be essential if you want to stay compliant and avoid penalties.

Here, Which? explain the different types of MTD software available and what to look for, so you can find an option that works for you.

Select Which? as a preferred source on Google so you can see more independent news written by expert Which? journalists.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What’s changing?

MTD involves keeping digital records of your accounts and sending updates to HMRC every three months, rather than filing one final return annually by January 31.

HMRC says the move to digital records and more regular reporting should help taxpayers see an estimate of their tax bill throughout the year, making it easier to budget.

To comply with the rules, you must use HMRC-recognised software. There are more than 60 software products currently listed by HMRC, aimed at both agents and individual taxpayers, and the list is updated regularly.

HMRC has launched a tool on Gov.uk to help you find the most suitable MTD software for your needs. All you need to do is answer a few questions about you and your business.

Find out more: Making Tax Digital explained

How much will MTD cost?

HMRC estimates that MTD could cost businesses up to £465 on average in the first year. This includes an average ‘one-off’ transitional cost of around £280 to £350 per business, plus an additional average annual cost of £110 to £115 for day-to-day use.

But every business will have different accounting needs, which could affect the cost of transitioning to MTD.

As MTD is mandatory, you will need to incorporate the newly added costs into your business budgets.

There are free MTD-compatible software options available, but these are generally designed for those with straightforward tax affairs. Free versions often have limited functionality and may not include tools such as invoicing, bank feeds or automated expense tracking.

Find out more: how to calculate your tax bill

Get 1-to-1 money guidance Which? Money members can get impartial guidance from our experts, based on 350 years’ combined financial services experience. Find out more

What types of MTD software are available?

There are different types of MTD-compliant software, including:

software packages that can be used to keep digital records and submit data to HMRC

that can be used to keep digital records and submit data to HMRC Application Programming Interface (API) enabled spreadsheets, which have an inbuilt function allowing them to send data to HMRC

which have an inbuilt function allowing them to send data to HMRC bridging software that can take information from an existing spreadsheet (such as Excel) and submit it to HMRC.

If you use a spreadsheet, it’s important to note that you can't manually retype your data into another program to complete your tax updates. The information must move between systems digitally to ensure it stays accurate and complies with the rules.

Also, not all products support submitting the MTD tax return, which is the final step in the MTD compliance cycle.

Find out more: Making Tax Digital: 7 tricky questions answered for landlords

What to look for in accounting software

When choosing MTD-compliant software, the cheapest option may not be the best for your specific needs. Similarly, recommendations from friends also might not suit your business, even if they mean well.

Here is a list of key features to consider when choosing your software:

Feature What to check Invoicing and expenses Can you create custom invoices, upload receipts and track mileage?

Bank fees and reconciliation Does it link to your business bank account and automatically match transactions?

VAT and MTD compliance If you’re VAT-registered, can it file returns directly to HMRC as well as meet MTD rules?

Self-assessment support Does it provide profit-and-loss reports and exportable summaries?

Mobile access Is there a reliable app for managing finances on the go?

Automation Does it auto-match transactions, send invoice reminders and forecast tax?

Deadline reminders Will it alert you to quarterly and final submission deadlines?

Scalability Can you upgrade later to add payroll, stock control or multi-currency tools?

Support and integration Is UK-based support available, and can it connect to your accountant or other apps?

Real-time tax estimates Does it provide a running estimate of your tax bill as you log income and expenses?

Handling multiple income streams Can it handle both property and sole trader income, with one final declaration?

Joint property support Can it split income and expenses automatically by ownership percentage?

Show all rows

After you’ve chosen your software

Once your software is sorted, you can sign up for MTD for income tax. Individuals can sign up themselves, while agents can sign up on behalf of their clients. After signing up, you must link your software to HMRC.

To authorise your software as a sole trader or landlord, follow these steps:

Open your software and select the option to connect with HMRC. Enter the same user ID and password you used to sign up for MTD. Complete the identity check by entering your personal details or information from your ID documents if asked. Give the software permission to connect to HMRC.

You will need to reconnect your software every 18 months, but you won't need to repeat the identity check. Most software will send you a reminder when it's time to do this.

Once everything is set up, you will use your software to keep digital records and send quarterly updates to HMRC. You will also have access to a special HMRC support team, and can use your online account to check or change your business details.