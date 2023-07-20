Which? members' most loved: Spear & Jackson lawn mower

In a new weekly round-up of trending products, this cordless mower with five cutting heights has been awarded most popular lawn mower among Which? users. It is the most read lawn mower review not only this week, but also this year, clocking up thousands of views.

But 'most popular' doesn't necessarily mean the best. Our experts have tested the Spear & Jackson S2434 CR to see how well it cuts grass, how easy it was to operate and how well it handles long, unruly lawns.

Find out if this lawn mower really does make the cut.

What we think

If you have a small lawn that just needs a quick mow now and then to keep it maintained, the Spear & Jackson S2434 CR is a good option to consider.

We liked that it was a lightweight cordless mower with a battery life long enough to happily mow a 50 sq m lawn. It leaves a neat, striped finish on both dry and wet grass and it was easy to handle around obstacles such as patios and flower beds.

It weighs 11.6kg, is 62cm long, and comes with five cutting heights ranging from 22mm.

But how does it handle unruly lawns?

How much does it cost and where can I buy one?

At the time of writing, you can purchase a used one in good condition for £170 from an Amazon retailer .

You can get it as part of a bundle for £250 from Argos , where it comes with a 25cm grass trimmer - a great option if you are in the market for a few new grass-cutting tools. The stock is being discontinued, so if you want to buy a new one, you'll have to move quickly.

What should I consider when buying a lawn mower?

If you are a novice when it comes to mowing your lawn, the many different options of mowers can be overwhelming, so to help you make sense of blade width, terrain compatibility and grass collection we spoke to our lawn mower writer and researcher, Jonny Martin.

"To put it most simply: the biggest thing to take into account when choosing a lawn mower is the lawn it will be mowing. Mowers with a smaller cutting width, like this Spear & Jackson model, tend to be more compact and manoeuvrable; but if you’re looking to cover a large lawn without losing an entire afternoon to the task, you’ll want one with a larger cutting width.

Additionally, don't forget to consider factors like battery life for cordless models, ease of height adjustment, and the comfort of use - in the grand scheme of lawn mowing, these details can transform your chore into a stroll in the park."

