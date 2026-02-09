What's the point of a pension?

From tax relief to workplace pension rules, we help you get to grips with the basics in the first episode of this podcast series
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

No matter how far away you are from retiring, you’ve probably given some thought to how you’ll spend your time when you get there. But thinking about how you’ll afford that dream retirement lifestyle isn’t quite as much fun.

In the first episode of our four-part podcast series, we go back to basics to explain how a pension differs from a normal savings account, and how you can best prepare your finances for the future.

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is joined by experts from across the industry, as well as people at different stages of retirement planning. 

The remaining episodes in the series will be released weekly on Mondays.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast.

Take charge of your retirement planning

Check your retirement income plans are ready with the specialists at Destination Retirement

Get started

Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

Take control of your retirement planning

free newsletter

Get to grips with pensions, boost your retirement income and enjoy the lifestyle you want with our expert tips.

Our Retirement Planning newsletter delivers free retirement-related content, along with offers from third parties and details of Which? Group products and services.

How close are you to retirement?

Get recommendations based on your retirement planning stage

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.