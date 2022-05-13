Where’s hot for a last-minute holiday in June?

It’s taken a while for the sun to make an appearance in the UK this spring, so we wouldn’t blame you for seeking warmer climes abroad. If you are looking for a last minute getaway in June, take some inspiration from our eight balmy holiday picks.

Find warm, sandy beaches and quaint coastal towns in some of Europe’s classic sunshine spots. Feeling adventurous? We’ve also suggested a city break in Malaysia and a tropical escape in Australia .

Wherever you choose to go, make sure you always read the latest advice from the FCDO first, as travelling against that advice could invalidate your insurance. To offset some of the ongoing uncertainty around travel , you should opt for a package holiday with a decent provider with good flexible booking policy.

When booking flights, make sure you read up on the airline’s latest cancellation policies first. Some airlines have become less generous as travel restrictions have eased. We’ve made it easy for you by unpicking the policies of several popular airlines, including Ryanair, Wizz Air and Easyjet.

Short-haul destinations to visit in June

Calabria, Italy

How hot does Calabria get in June?

Average maximum temperature: 27℃

Calabria h forms the “toe” of Italy’s boot-shaped peninsula where the Ionian and Tyrrhenian seas meet. With balmy highs of 27℃ and little to no rainfall in June, you’re sure to find wall to wall sunshine. You’ll be met with views of colourful old fishing towns spilling over the rugged cliffs.

With 500 miles of coastline, there’s no shortage of beaches and pebbly coves to while away the days. Tropea, Capo Vaticano and Pizzo are all pretty seaside towns with water sports to try and coastal castles and ancient cathedrals to explore. Reggio Calabria allows you to combine sightseeing with beach days. Home to the National Archeological Museum you’ll find the Riace Bronzes, two famed life-size bronze statues dating back to ancient Greece.

Travel to Italy is relatively straightforward if you’re fully vaccinated. You’ll just need to show your vaccine pass to travel there restriction-free and gain entry to most indoor public settings. Anybody over the age of six who is not fully vaccinated will need to take a pre-departure test. You will also be required to test while you’re in Italy to obtain a Super Green Pass (in lieu of a vaccine pass), which is needed to enter most public indoor settings. All travellers are required to wear an FFP2 mask on public transport in Italy, including on your flight there. You can purchase FFP2 masks at your local pharmacy.

Find an Italy holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays, Jet2, Kuoni, Trailfinders, Saga.

Formentera, Spain

How hot does it get in Formentera in June?

Average maximum temperature: 26℃

Leave the wild nightlife of Ibiza behind and take a ferry across to the smallest of the Balearic islands, Formentera. Here you’ll find a more relaxed vibe and plenty of secluded beaches..

The quaint Calo Des Mort beach is undeveloped and offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean. And Ses IIletes to the north of the island is worth visiting to see its natural pink sands and to paddle in its warm, shallow shores. To really get away from it all, take a boat trip to the unoccupied island of S'Espalmador and enjoy your own secluded spot on the beach.

Only fully vaccinated adults and children can travel to Spain at the moment. Spain is also allowing adults who haven’t been fully vaccinated if they have recently recovered from Covid-19. Before booking, read our full guide to travelling to Spain and the Spanish islands for a full breakdown of the entry requirements.

Find a Balearics holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays, Jet2, Kuoni, Trailfinders, Saga.

Albufeira, Portugal

How hot is Albufeira in June?

Average maximum temperature: 25℃

A former fishing village, the white washed coastal city of Albufeira is now a major tourist hub and has plenty of f accommodation options, bars, restaurants, beaches and attractions. In June, the mercury dances around a comfortable 25℃.

For kids who like to make a splash, there’s the Zoomarine Algarve waterpark and a range of watersports suited to all ages on offer at the beaches and the nearby Vilamoura Marina. For couples seeking a romantic walk or drive along the coast, take the São Rafael roadway.

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers can just complete a passenger locator form before travelling to Portugal. Unvaccinated travellerswill need to present a negative pre-departure test result to enter the country. Children under the age of 11 do not need a pre-departure test. Read our full guide to Portugal’s entry requirements.

Find an Albufeira holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays, Jet2, Kuoni, Trailfinders.

Skiathos, Greece

What is Skiathos like in June?

Average maximum temperature: 28℃

With highs of 28℃ and top-rated beaches, Skiathos offers that dreamy Greek island escape you’re craving - and all at better value for money than the more popular Santorini and Mykonos.

Skiathos came in fourth place in our best Greek Islands survey. It scored five out of five stars for its beaches and scenery and four stars for value for money, food and drink, and accommodation.

Skiathos town is where all of the action is with its restaurants, bars and clubs. For a quieter retreat, base yourself down by the beaches, where there’s still a good choice of summer bars, restaurants and water sports on offer. Head for the pine wooded area behind Koukounaries beach for quaint coastal paths and lakes.

Greece has dropped all remaining travel restrictions, making it a hassle -free destination with no need to test, quarantine or fill out passenger locator forms to visit. Just be aware that random Covid testing is taking place in some airports. You will also need to check what your airline’s policies are on wearing masks before you go as some are still insisting on it.

Find a Skiathos holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays, Jet2.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Is June a good month to visit Copenhagen?

Average maximum temperature: 20℃

Denmark’s quirky capital is good for a visit year-round, but choosing to go in June means you will get a comfortable temperature for exploring the city while avoiding the high influx of tourists during the summer holidays.

History is everywhere in Copenhagen as it’s home to one of the oldest monarchies in the world. You can’t help but admire its grand palaces, old cobbled streets and 18th century architecture.

Foodies will find lots of traditional Danish dishes and treats to sink their teeth into, such as Smørrebrød (a traditional open-faced sandwich made with rye bread), or for lunch on the go, try a Danish hot dog from one of the street vendors. Of course, no trip to Denmark is complete without a sticky pastry (or 10) either.

Denmark has removed all Covid-related travel restrictions, meaning you can travel there without a headache regardless of your vaccination status. See gov.uk for the latest travel advice for Denmark.

Find a Copenhagen holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Jet2, Trailfinders.

Long-haul destinations

Malaysia

Is June a good time to go to Malaysia?

Average maximum temperature: 32℃

From the glittering Petronas Twin Towers of Kuala Lumpur to the tropical jungle and beaches of Langkawi, there’s lots to love about Malaysia. Enjoy it all crowd-free and with less rainfall in June (dry season is between February and September).

A unique mix of modern skyscrapers, traditional markets and elaborate temples, Kuala Lumpur provides a fascinating city break experience. You can see it all from the top of the Menara tower before hitting the top sights, including the Petronas Towers, Batu Caves and the Thean Hou Temple. There are also tropical gardens and green spaces to escape the hustle and bustle..

In stark contrast to Malaysia’s lively capital, the island of Langkawi off the west coast has exotic beaches with numerous water sports on offer, hikes through the rainforests and plenty of beach bars and accommodation.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you can travel to Malaysia without needing to take a test or quarantine. Adults aged 18 and over who aren’t fully vaccinated must complete a pre-departure test and quarantine for five days upon arrival. Children under the age of 17 who aren’t fully vaccinated just need to take the pre-departure test, they will not be asked to quarantine. See gov.uk for Malaysia’s latest travel advice.

Find a Malaysia holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Kuoni, Trailfinders, Saga.

Port Douglas, Australia

Is June a good time to visit Port Douglas?

Average maximum temperature: 26℃

The chilled town of Port Douglas is where luxury accommodation and pristine beaches meet miles of untamed rainforests and reefs. Go in June to enjoy it all without the throngs of the holidays.

Port Douglas makes an ideal base for exploring the Unesco World Heritage Great Barrier Reef as it’s actually closer to the outer reef than Cairns. It’s also home to the famous Four Mile Beach as well as Daintree Rainforest and Cape Tribulation which make up the Rainforest Coast.

After a day’s exploring some of the world’s greatest natural wonders, eat at one of many restaurants along Macrossan Street.

While you’re no longer required to test or quarantine to travel to Australia, the restrictions vary between different states and territories. Port Douglas is in the state of Queensland, which currently still has Covid restrictions in place. If you’re fully vaccinated, you will need to take a test within 24 hours of arrival and isolate until you receive a negative result. If you’re not fully vaccinated and travelling to Queensland, you will need to fly to Brisbane and quarantine in government accommodation there for 14 days. Read more about Queensland’s entry requirements here .

Find a Port Douglas holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Kuoni, Trailfinders, Saga.

Japan

Is June a good time to visit Japan?

Average maximum temperature: 25 ℃

Japan is expected to open up to international tourists in June so keep an eye on restrictions and if all is well you’ll be able to head over for a visit this summer.

Whether you’re a city flaneur or a nature lover, Japan fails to disappoint. An obligatory stop for any first-timer to the country is its vibrant capital, Tokyo. The city is even more spectacular at night with bright billboards grabbing your attention from every angle at the Shibuya Scramble Crossing, and late night bites at street food stands on every corner. Top sights include the Tokyo Tower, the ancient Sensō-ji Buddhist temple, and the stunning Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden.

Around 60 miles southwest of Tokyo is Mount Fuji and if you’ve got time, it’s worth stopping in the port city of Osaka to see Osaka Castle before making your way to Kyoto to visit the Fushimi Inari Taisha, a Shinto shrine famous for its thousands of vibrant red torii gates. Of course, the best way to make your way around Japan is by train. This way, you can also gaze out at its scenic countryside between stops.

Japan’s relaxed entry restrictions haven’t been confirmed yet, but in a statement on 5 May, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that the rules will relax from June to align with the other G7 countries (UK, USA, Canada, Germany, France and Italy). It’s believed that Japan may only allow fully vaccinated travellers initially and will require tourists to take a pre-departure test. You can keep up to date with Japan’s travel requirements on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Find a Japan holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Kuoni, Trailfinders, Saga.

Weather data from Weather2travel.com.