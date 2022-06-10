Where’s hot for a last minute holiday in July?

Beat the summer throngs this July by heading to lesser-visited beaches and resorts in Europe. Keen for a far-flung escape? We’ve also included getaways in the USA, Canada and South Africa.

Our top picks for July include Spain’s culinary capital, a French island with a fascinating history and one of the best Greek islands according to Which? readers. Further afield, experience the quaint coastal villages of a US celebrity haunt, tour the Canadian Rockies, or enjoy Cape Town crowd-free.

But first, a caveat. While travel restrictions continue to ease across the world, it’s still important to check the latest FCDO updates before booking your trip as holidaying against advice will invalidate your travel insurance. And with continued chaos at airports lately, we recommend booking your holiday as a package with a provider with flexibility and decent cancellation policies as this offers more protection. But if you are only in need of flights, see which airlines still guarantee flexibility.

With July being one of the busiest months to travel, we’ve listed 8 things you can do to avoid airport queues and other travel disruption.



Where to go in Europe in July

San Sebastián, Spain

How hot is San Sebastián in July?

Average maximum temperature: 24℃

While many of Spain’s towns and resorts reach a scorching 30℃ in July, San Sebastián’s position on the east coast means it’s kept at a more comfortable 24℃ by the North Atlantic breeze.

Located in the Basque region, San Sebastián is known as Spain’s culinary capital and has 11 Michelin star restaurants.. Therefore, a visit is not complete without sampling pintxos (bitesize sweet and savoury bar snacks ) and washing it down with a glass of chilled txakoli (the region’s signature sparkling white wine) or Basque cider. A good place to find those as well as gothic architecture and high end shops is Parte Vieja, the city’s lively Old Town. Alternatively, soak in the sunshine and enjoy a hearty seafood dish at one of the world renowned restaurants lining Playa de la Concha and Playa de Ondarreta.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you’ll just need to show proof of vaccination to travel to Spain. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you will need to present a negative pre-departure test and complete a passenger locator form. Children under 12 are exempt from the restrictions. Read more in our guide to Spain’s travel requirements.

Kefalonia, Greece

What’s Kefalonia like in July?

Average maximum temperature: 30℃

Wherever you decide to go in Kefalonia, you won’t be short of spectacular scenery with its creamy white beaches hemmed by lush, green forests and hidden caves. It’s no surprise then that this Ionian isle came in second place in our survey of the best Greek islands, scoring the full five stars for scenery. Which? readers also named it one of the best value Greek islands to visit, so you’ll get more bang for your buck than you would in one of the more popular destinations.

For complete serenity, aim for Kefalonia’s more intimate south-coast resorts such as Afrato or Karavado. Here, citrus groves and vineyards producing the island’s smooth robola wine will fill the foreground of your seaview. And as one visitor noted, Kefalonia’s rugged landscapes are made for touring, so be sure to pencil in a couple of days to go off and explore.

Greece has now lifted all travel restrictions, meaning you won’t need to test, quarantine or complete a passenger locator form, regardless of vaccination status. You can find out more about Greece dropping its restrictions in our Greece travel advice guide.

Corsica, France

What’s Corsica like in July?

Average maximum temperature: 27℃

While most sunseekers will flock to France’s south coast in July, the island of Corsica is where to find more remote beaches and a unique blend of French and Italian culture (after it became part of France in the 18th century).

Corsica is characterised by its rugged canyons, crystal blue waters and sandy beaches. It’s also abundant in national parks; nearly half of the island makes up the Corsica Regional Nature Park, where you can venture along one of the many scenic walking trails or take part in recreational activities such as climbing. Choose from 200 beaches to sprawl out on and when you’re ready for a bite to eat, there’s often a restaurant just metres away from your sunbathing spot (where you can also sample the island’s Sciacarello red wine).

Fully vaccinated travellers can enter France test-free, they’ll just need to show proof of vaccination and complete a passenger locator form. Those over the age of 12 who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to show evidence of a negative pre-departure test. Children under 12 are exempt from travel restrictions and there are different requirements for teenagers between 12-18. Read our full guide to France’s travel restrictions.

Where to go in July: Long haul destinations

Cape Cod, USA

Is Cape Cod hot in July?

Average maximum temperature: 25℃

Known for its pristine beaches, lobster rolls and laid-back lifestyle, Cape Cod is a favourite summertime destination for Americans and tourists alike.

Colourful wooden seafood shacks and whitewashed lighthouses line the beachfronts and there’s plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife in the peninsula’s ponds and marshes. History buffs might like to visit the town of Hyannis, where they can take the Kennedy trail and learn all about the 35th president of the United States.

Currently, only fully vaccinated travellers (or those under 18) can visit the USA for tourism. You will need proof of vaccination and a negative pre-departure test result to travel. Under 18’s don’t need to be fully vaccinated, but they will need a negative pre-departure test. There’s more information in our guide to the USA’s Covid entry requirements.

Canada

What’s Canada like in July?

Average maximum temperature: 26℃

Whether it’s a city break or outdoor adventure you’re looking for, you’ll find it in Canada. Montreal, Ontario and Toronto are the hottest parts of Canada in July with climes of 27℃, while Banff, where Lake Louise is located, sits at a fresher 19℃.

Of course, one of Canada’s greatest draws are the Rocky Mountains, which span British Columbia and Alberta (both average 22-23℃ in July respectively). Here, the milky blue lakes are crowned by the jagged, snow-capped peaks and deep, green pine forests. To experience the mountainscapes in style, take the Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury train which has table service and a glass rooftop for undisturbed views as you wind through the valleys, spotting wild elk, deer and bears along the way.

Currently, only fully vaccinated travellers can visit Canada for tourism. You’ll need to complete a passenger locator form and wear a mask during the flight. Eligible travellers should also be prepared to take a Covid test upon arrival as part of random screenings in operation. Children under 12 are exempt. For more on Canada’s travel restrictions, visit gov.uk .

Cape Town, South Africa

Is July a good time to visit Cape Town?

Average maximum temperature: 17℃

June, July and August are South Africa’s winter months, meaning cooler temperatures and the odd chance of rain. But it also means quieter tourist attractions with pleasant averages of 17℃ - ideal for sightseeing. For those reasons, July is a great time to visit.

A must-do is the cable car up to the top of Table Mountain for far-reaching views over the city. Other top activities include a boat trip to Robben Island, where a former prison which once held Nelson Mandela has been converted into a museum. At Boulders Beach you can visit the resident African penguins.

Fully vaccinated travellers will just need to show evidence of their vaccination status to enter South Africa. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you will need to show a negative pre-departure test or evidence of recent recovery. Children under 12 are exempt. See gov.uk for more information on South Africa’s Covid restrictions.

