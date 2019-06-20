Which? Awards 2019: winners revealed

The Which? Awards have been presented to the UK's best companies. Now in their 13th year, the sought-after awards recognise the companies that go the furthest to satisfy their customers.

The winners are chosen by an expert panel, based on the results of thousands of product tests and feedback from customers. Unlike some awards, brands can't nominate themselves and have no influence over the results.

Among the winners was small, renewable energy provider Octopus Energy. Only established in 2016, the relative newcomer beat bigger-name rivals to be crowned Which? Utilities Brand of the Year.

Nationwide Building Society continued its dominance of the Which? Banking Brand of the Year category, winning for the third year in a row.

Samsung was the only company to take home two prizes - securing Which? Technology Brand of the Year and Which? Sound and Vision Brand of the Year.

Our expert reviews reveal the truth about which products you should buy, and which you shouldn't.

This year's winners and shortlisted brands

Special awards

As well as the 10 main awards, two further prizes were also handed out.

A new Your Consumer Championaward was presented to Natalie Ledward, Vulnerable Customer Specialist at Monzo. Natalie won for her work creating a gambling block that protects vulnerable customers and which has been downloaded by 100,000 Monzo customers.

Anabel Hoult, Which? Chief Executive, said:

'We designed this award to shine a spotlight on the power that individuals have to create huge and lasting change on behalf of consumers. 'Natalie's story demonstrates this perfectly by showing the impact that one person can have to create positive change from inception to completion.'

Furlonger Tree Services, a Surrey-based company renowned for its work in the community, was crowned Which? Trusted Trader of the Year.

This award is presented to smaller businesses that have gone above and beyond for their customers and are part of the Which? Trusted Trader scheme.