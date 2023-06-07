Which? Get Answers podcast: how do you spot a scam?

In the second episode of our mini-series helping you get the answers you need to life’s everyday questions, we take a closer look at the tactics used by fraudsters.

We compare scams to discover similarities in criminal behaviour, hear how the Online Safety Bill could help crackdown on dodgy online ads, and answer your questions from social media.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? consumer rights and scams editor Stephen Maunder.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

How to listen to the Which? Get Answers podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Get Answers podcast in the feeds of the Which? Investigates, Which? Money, and Which? Shorts podcasts, available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to find us in your favourite podcast app.