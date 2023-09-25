Which? Get Answers podcast: supermarket secrets revealed

Throughout September we're kicking off a month of special episodes as we hear from brilliant guests with amazing insider knowledge on how best to save you money.

Today we're joined by Jordon Cox (Britain's Coupon Kid) as he reveals the tactics used by supermarkets to get us to spend more, and the best ways you can shop for less.

This episode is hosted by Harry Kind, alongside consumer expert Jordon Cox.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

