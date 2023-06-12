Which? Get Answers podcast: what can I do about the rising cost of childcare?

In the fourth episode of our mini-series helping you get the answers you need to life’s everyday questions, our experts make you aware of what your children could be entitled to.

We also discuss the free things to do with the kids, explain how government funded support schemes are changing, and answer your questions from social media.

This episode is hosted by Grace Forell, alongside Which? senior content producer and writer Marianne Calnan.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

