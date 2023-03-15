Free childcare expanded and Universal Credit childcare cap boosted in Spring Budget

30 hours of free government-funded childcare a week will be extended to working parents of children aged as young as nine months in England, the Chancellor has announced in his Spring Budget speech.
In addition, parents on Universal Credit will see the maximum amount they can claim per week for childcare costs boosted from £646 to £951 for one child and £1,108 to £1,630 for two or more children – and the money will be available upfront.
Here, Which? explains the new measures to help working families save on childcare costs and when they will be available.
Currently, parents can get up to 30 hours of free childcare for their three and four-year-old children for 38 weeks a year.
But under new plans revealed by Jeremy Hunt in the Spring Budget, the 30 hours of free childcare a week initiative is being expanded to cover all parents with children aged nine months up to school age in England.
The extra help will be available in phases:
The help will only be offered to households where all adults are working at least 16 hours.
The Chancellor said the package was worth an average £6,500 saving for a family with a two-year old child using 35 hours of childcare a week.
Currently, the childcare element of Universal Credit covers 85% of childcare costs, up to a maximum of £646.35 per month for one child, or £1,108.04 for two or more children.
But under Hunt's plans, the amount parents on Universal Credit can claim back on childcare will rise to £951 per month for one child and £1,630 for two or more children.
Families on low incomes will also be offered upfront payments rather than asked to make a claim for reimbursement, in a move to encourage more people to use the system.
The government was not clear on when the changes would come into force, but experts have said it's likely this summer.
To qualify for the childcare element of Universal Credit, both of you must be in work if you're part of a couple, unless one of you has limited capability for work, regular and substantial caring responsibilities for a severely disabled person or are absent in prison, hospital or residential care.
Are you worried about your finances?
The other government proposals to help families out with childcare included:
Find out more: all the major Spring Budget 2023 announcements