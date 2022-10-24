Which? Investigates podcast: can we reduce our tech waste mountain?

Britain is one of the worst offenders globally for producing e-waste. It's estimated that we're hoarding 527 million unwanted electricals in UK homes, a figure that equates to around 20 unwanted items per household.

In this Which? investigation we look at the huge impact our thirst for technology has on the planet, before switching our focus to the challenges we face once our tech becomes obsolete. We also hear more about incredible science which could mean we can reuse some of those incredibly rare materials the world is running out of.

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back, investigating the issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth behind the claims you see in the media, or that are being shared on social - whether that be about the products you use or some of the stories hitting the headlines.

Read the show notes to find out more about the research we used during this episode here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.