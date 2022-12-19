Which? Investigates podcast: can you cut the cost of Chistmas dinner?

Can you cook dinner in an airfryer to save yourself some money? Is the traditional turkey centrepiece a thing of the past? And how much has our festive food changed over the last hundred years?

In this Which? investigation we take a look at how our Christmas eating habits are changing, lift the lid on some of our intensive testing here at Which? to reveal the best value products, and give you some ideas on how to impress your guests this Christmas time.

You can find out more about the research we've used and read more about this topic in this episode's show notes .

