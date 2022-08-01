Which? Investigates podcast: How can we reduce our energy bills?

We’re facing an unprecedented energy crisis. Over the last year numerous firms have gone bust, while bills are rising significantly. And that’s not all… in October prices are set to rise significantly again.

In this Which? Investigation we take a deep dive into the energy market. We’ll hear stories of those struggling to heat their homes, cook their food, and ask if there’s anything we can do to help lessen the impact of these soaring prices. Along the way Grace Forell also takes a look into the future to learn when the situation might improve, and what needs to happen in order to see our bills reduce.

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back, investigating the issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth behind the claims you see in the media, or that are being shared on social, whether that be about the products you use or some of the stories hitting the headlines.

Read the show notes to find out more about the research we used during this episode here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.