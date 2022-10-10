Which? Investigates podcast: why are we so wasteful with our food?

With the UK throwing away around 10 million tonnes of food every year, more than any other nation in Europe, we ask what we can do to stop our compulsion to waste.

In this Which? investigation we also explore which foods are the worst offenders when it comes to deadly greenhouse gas emissions, as well as exploring how food otherwise destined for the bin could help combat the cost of living crisis.

