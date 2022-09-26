Which? Investigates podcast: will we ever get our diet right?

In an era of ‘superfoods’ and ‘miracle diets’ we take a look at the foods we eat every single day, examining the changes we could make for the better, and investigating when healthy doesn’t necessarily mean good for you.

In this Which? investigation we also unpack how much we really know about the foods we’re eating, how marketing and unethical advertising could be leading to a health crisis, and what the wider consequences could mean for our own wellbeing.

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back, investigating the issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth behind the claims you see in the media, or that are being shared on social, whether that be about the products you use or some of the stories hitting the headlines.

Read the show notes to find out more about the research we used during this episode here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.